125 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oceanside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Oceanside
84 Evans Avenue
84 Evans Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1084 sqft
Completely Redone. 3 bed 1.5 bath Ranch. large living rm, EIK, master w/half bath Hi Hats, Ceiling Fans. Plenty of storage. Huge Yard, Close To Lirr. Immediate Occupancy. Small Dogs Considered. NO CATS.

1 Unit Available
Oceanside
422 Waukena Ave
422 Waukena Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1421 sqft
Excellent 3 Br And 1.5 Bath Very Spacious Ranch Home For Rent Features Living Rm And Dining Rm Plus A Huge Den. Use Of Yard. Washer/Dryer In House.Driveway Parking. Oceanside Schools . Tenant Responsible For Electric.

1 Unit Available
Oceanside
452 Albern Ave
452 Albern Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated Home. 3 Large BR, 1FBath, EIK,LR, FDR. Close to public transportation, Waterview. 2 car garage and dock use not included
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
51 Plainfield Ave
51 Plainfield Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1st. floor apartment. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Lots of closets. Washer/Dryer in basement. 2 car parking in driveway.

1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
229 Forest Avenue
229 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
900 sqft
Mint main floor apartment in 2 family home. Choice of Elementary school. Use of yard. Own deck. 2 car parking. CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN. Huge basement with washer & dryer. New EIK.

1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
5 S Village Avenue
5 S Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bedroom apartment, 2 nd floor, close to all the Inc. Village of Rockville Centre has to offer. W/D combo in unit. Eat in kitchen. High ceilings through. Tenant responsible for electric. Parking, with permit, in RVC municipal lots.

1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
103 Charles St
103 Charles Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2nd Floor Duplex Apartment.. Spacious, Updated and Bright! Huge Finished Attic with Loads of Storage Space. Driveway Parking for 1 Car Only

1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
108 Franklin St
108 Franklin Street, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1092 sqft
Completely Renovated With Polished Hardwood Floors All Throughout. Granite Eat - In - Kitchen With Subway Tiled Back Splash And New Stainless Steel Appliances & Cabinets. 2 Large Bedrooms And Large Full Bathroom.

1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
37 Lincoln Ct
37 Lincoln Court, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom With A Bonus Room. Plenty Of Closet Space. Near All! Restaurants, Bars, Nail/Hair Salons, LIRR, Gyms/Yoga Studio

1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
106 Atlantic Avenue
106 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
680 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo. Super Clean, Hardwood Floors Thru-Out

1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
24 Linhurst Pl
24 Lindhurst Place, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 bdr rental unit with updated kitchen and full bath. Close to all in RVC. 2 driveway spots available for parking.

1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Lovely 2 BR 2 Bth Unit, wood floors, W/D, 2 Parking Spots (covered) CAC, Liv Rm, Kit , Din Area

1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
4 S Kensington Ave
4 South Kensington Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Wow! Location, Location! Front & Rear Door Entrance 1st Level, Main Floor of Home. Beautifully Updated. Lots of Windows & Natural Light. Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher All New! Paved Backyard. Basement Storage & Garage Included. Prime RVC.
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.

1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.

1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...

1 Unit Available
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
City Guide for Oceanside, NY

Oceanside is home of the original Nathan Famous, the best hot dogs on the planet!

As you probably guessed from the name, Oceanside is a coastal town, that is to say, it is located near an ocean. The original name was South Bay (still keeping to the coastal theme), and the scenery is breathtaking. This community should probably enter the Guinness Book of World records for the most name changes for a city! After South Bay, the area was named Christian Hook, then Oceanville. This name had to be changed because there was another Oceanville in New York; hence Oceanside, which wouldn't you say is a prettier name? Here is all the information you need to find an apartment in Oceanside, so if you’re ready, let’s go! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oceanside, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oceanside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

