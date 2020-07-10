/
116 Apartments for rent in North Hills, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
34 Windsor Gate Drive
34 Windsor Gate Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful townhouse is The Gates community. New appliances in kitchen with Granite counters. Spacious Master Suite with 2 Walk-Ins and master bath. Updated full bath in hallway. Convenient to highways.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
109 Dove Hill Drive
109 Dove Hill Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
2700 sqft
Estates II - Desirable North Shore Gated Community With 24/7 Security. Living Room With High Ceilings & Door To Back Patio, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Eik, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Quiet Location. Pool, Tennis, Gym & Clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of North Hills
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
21 Bayview Court
21 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2 Bedroom Townhouse Convenient to all
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
84 Marjorie Court
84 Marjorie Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1596 sqft
Completely Renovated Mint 2 Bedroom 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Herricks
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Albertson
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
36 Madison Place
36 Madison Place, Roslyn Heights, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
Perfectly Located In The Heart Of Roslyn Heights. Close To L.I.R.R Mint Condition House With Private Manicured Back Yard. Updated Kitchen. Large Bedrooms. Famed Roslyn Schools!
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
1006 Mill Creek N
1006 Mill Crk N, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,600
Roslyn. Brand new townhouse model located in downtown Roslyn with elevator, luxury upgrades in floors, appliances, lighting, all finishes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Albertson
16 Arleigh Drive
16 Arleigh Drive, Albertson, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
New Construction Home In Herricks School District, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Large Bedrooms, Lot's of Closets, Finished Basement with Laundry Room, Master Bedroom on Main Floor Too, Close to Everything
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
484 Plandome Road
484 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Apartment located in the heart of Manhasset's Plandome Road. Second floor walk up, one bedroom apt, eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, living room, ample closet space, full bath and washer/dryer. Hardwood floors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
North New Hyde Park
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Herricks
45 Larch Drive
45 Larch Drive, Herricks, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
Beautiful Location in Famed Herricks School District #9. Large Split with 3 Ample sized Bedrooms, Home Office, Ample Storage Space, New A/C System, New Kitchen & Baths.
1 of 12
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
200 Elm St
200 Elm Street, Roslyn Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely Updated, All New, Kitchen, Bath, Windows, Hardwood Floors. Use Of Private Backyard And Basement And Laundry. One Car Garage And Driveway..Close to Transportation and All.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Searingtown
82 Garden Dr
82 Garden Drive, Searingtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,625
1641 sqft
Move-in Ready Condition,4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath CAPE HOUSE with Central A/C, Herricks School District, LIRR Station Nearby. Big Deck, Skylight Den, Park Like Backyard.
Results within 5 miles of North Hills
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,753
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.
