Last updated July 15 2020

14 Apartments for rent in Niagara Falls, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
South End
2509 Ferry Ave 2
2509 Ferry Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$550
2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 304532 Heat Included Please do not fill out application online Free Applications are located on the front porch of 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301 Please include which property you are interested in If any

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
1951 Whitney Ave
1951 Whitney Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom house - Property Id: 303167 Do not fill out application online! Applications are free & located on the front porch of the office.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
South End
1740 Cudaback Ave
1740 Cudaback Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 303102 Do not fill out application online! Applications are free & located on the front porch of the office.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
1027 South Ave
1027 South Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedroom house - Property Id: 303714 Do Not fill out application online! Please Contact Global Choice Management 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301 716-205-8785 Fax: 716-508-0049 Applications are free & located on the front porch, please fill out

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
LaSalle
51 South 86th Street
51 South 86th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
720 sqft
Easy updated condo living for rent. 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Kitchen opens to the living room, laundry in the unit. Common outside area includes a deck on the Niagara River. One parking spot.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
South End
516 25th St
516 25th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$675
2 bedroom house - Property Id: 303104 Do not fill out application online! Applications are free & located on the front porch of the office.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
South End
151 Buffalo Avenue
151 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1397 sqft
Outstanding 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condominium in the Parkway Condominium Complex on the 9th floor facing the Majestic Upper Niagara River as it flows over the Niagara Falls.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
North End
4308 Lewiston Road
4308 Lewiston Road, Niagara Falls, NY
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
2979 sqft
Timeless charm in this turn of the (20th) century mansion! Relax on the grand front porch. Entertain in the elegant dining room. Plenty of room for large families or groups in a warm welcoming setting. Cozy enough for others.
Results within 5 miles of Niagara Falls

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6924 Ward Road
6924 Ward Road, Niagara County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1728 sqft
This delightful home located in Niagara Falls, NY is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms.This home greets you with a spacious front yard a large mature tree.
Results within 10 miles of Niagara Falls

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Paramount
1950 Sheridan Drive
1950 Sheridan Drive, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the 190 & 290 Expressways and within walking distance of shopping & restaurants. Apartments include: a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal & built-in A/C unit.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
184 Sweeney Street
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Beautifully renovated lofts located on the Historic Erie Canal in North Tonawanda. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Unit features: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave as well as central air.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
North Park
171 Tacoma Avenue - Upper
171 Tacoma Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Classic North Buffalo upper unit with vast front and rear lanai, stainless steal kitchen appliances, and large windows. Washer dryer hookup in basement.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
234 Hamilton Boulevard
234 Hamilton Boulevard, Kenmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Single family home in Kenmore features - Kenmore Schools and the following upgrades: * Central Air * Freshly painted * New carpet in the second floor * New stove and dishwasher * Fridge, standing freezer, washer and dryer included * Harwood
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Niagara Falls, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Niagara Falls renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

