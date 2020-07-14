8421 Buffalo Avenue

Amenities

This centrally located condo has quick access to the I90, LaSalle Parkway, The majestic Niagara River and Niagara Falls. Located with 2 miles of Military Rd., featuring the factory Outlet, many restaurants, grocery stores and businesses. This is a spacious unit that offers Hassle free Easy living with access to the Little River. Just a walk cross the parking lot to launch a Kayak or any other none motor water equipment. Love water but not into water sports? Enjoy lounging around the built in pool with views of the river. Private Extra storage and a community coin laundry room is also included. Excellent landlords keep their properties in good condition, looking for long term tenant that will respect the "home" and keep it in good, clean, undamaged condition. $850 security due with the applicants acceptance by the owner. First months rent, $850, is due at the signing of a 1 year lease. A Credit check, $20., paid for by each adult Applicant is due With the application. Available now.