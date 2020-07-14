All apartments in Niagara Falls
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

8421 Buffalo Avenue

8421 Buffalo Avenue · (716) 213-3429
Location

8421 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
LaSalle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 36 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This centrally located condo has quick access to the I90, LaSalle Parkway, The majestic Niagara River and Niagara Falls. Located with 2 miles of Military Rd., featuring the factory Outlet, many restaurants, grocery stores and businesses. This is a spacious unit that offers Hassle free Easy living with access to the Little River. Just a walk cross the parking lot to launch a Kayak or any other none motor water equipment. Love water but not into water sports? Enjoy lounging around the built in pool with views of the river. Private Extra storage and a community coin laundry room is also included. Excellent landlords keep their properties in good condition, looking for long term tenant that will respect the "home" and keep it in good, clean, undamaged condition. $850 security due with the applicants acceptance by the owner. First months rent, $850, is due at the signing of a 1 year lease. A Credit check, $20., paid for by each adult Applicant is due With the application. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8421 Buffalo Avenue have any available units?
8421 Buffalo Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8421 Buffalo Avenue have?
Some of 8421 Buffalo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8421 Buffalo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8421 Buffalo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 Buffalo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8421 Buffalo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niagara Falls.
Does 8421 Buffalo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8421 Buffalo Avenue offers parking.
Does 8421 Buffalo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 Buffalo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 Buffalo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8421 Buffalo Avenue has a pool.
Does 8421 Buffalo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8421 Buffalo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 Buffalo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8421 Buffalo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8421 Buffalo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8421 Buffalo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
