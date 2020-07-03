All apartments in Niagara Falls
1345 Whitney Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

1345 Whitney Avenue

1345 Whitney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Whitney Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
Little Italy

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Niagara Falls Lease Purchase Not for straight rent - Property Id: 298594

Lease Purchase
$34,900.00
Down payment and monthly required
2 Story home with covered rocking chair front porch that offers 2 beds, 1 bath and 1,120 sqft of living space.
This Beautiful property in a quiet neighborhood.
It has a Separate Family room, Eat in kitchen and separate dining. fully fenced yard and many updates in the property comes with an extra lot. Originally built in 1910 Also included is a separate lot that can be built on as well to the
right of the property and is in an un-fenced area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298594
Property Id 298594

(RLNE5895904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Whitney Avenue have any available units?
1345 Whitney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niagara Falls, NY.
What amenities does 1345 Whitney Avenue have?
Some of 1345 Whitney Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Whitney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Whitney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Whitney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Whitney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Whitney Avenue offer parking?
No, 1345 Whitney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Whitney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Whitney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Whitney Avenue have a pool?
No, 1345 Whitney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Whitney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1345 Whitney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Whitney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Whitney Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Whitney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 Whitney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
