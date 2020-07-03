1345 Whitney Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Niagara Falls Lease Purchase Not for straight rent - Property Id: 298594



Lease Purchase

$34,900.00

Down payment and monthly required

2 Story home with covered rocking chair front porch that offers 2 beds, 1 bath and 1,120 sqft of living space.

This Beautiful property in a quiet neighborhood.

It has a Separate Family room, Eat in kitchen and separate dining. fully fenced yard and many updates in the property comes with an extra lot. Originally built in 1910 Also included is a separate lot that can be built on as well to the

right of the property and is in an un-fenced area.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298594

Property Id 298594



(RLNE5895904)