2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:27 PM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Paltz, NY
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
7 Units Available
New Paltz Village
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
New Paltz Village
14-3A Huguenot Street
14 Huguenot St, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN TOWN AND COUNTRY, NEW PALTZ. Bright and sunny, with one and a half baths, walking distance to everything in the Village of New Paltz. Located on Huguenot Street, right across the road from the Wallkill River.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
New Paltz Village
144 Main Street - 101
144 Main Street, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
750 sqft
Perfect for students, two bedroom apartments for rent in eclectic New Paltz, NY located in a secure apartment complex right on Main St. Walk to everything, including college, numerous eateries, shopping and transportation.
Results within 10 miles of New Paltz
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park Village
16 PARKER AVE
16 Parker Avenue, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
OWNER PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER,LAWN & LEAF CLEANUP,FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND LIGHTING, NICE BACKYARD, OFF STREET PARKING. TENANT NEEDS TO HAVE CREDIT SCORE AVAILABLE AND FILL OUT APPLICATION.No Smoking possibly a small dog or cat wit owners approval.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24 S BRIDGE - APT 1 ST
24 South Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on Bridge Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3 HOOK RD
3 Hook Road, Fairview, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
923 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS SECOND FLOOR, WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. RENTAL UNIT HAS AN ONSITE LAUNDRY ROOM & STORAGE AREA IN THE BLDG PLUS ITS AMENITIES INCLUDE USE OF THE INGROUND POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
122 ACADEMY ST
122 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful, landmarked Victorian house located in the heart of the Historic District of Poughkeepsie. Duplex apartment. Small porch off of the Livingroom. Lower level consists of large Livingroom, dining area and kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Carmel Historic District
45 DELAFIELD ST
45 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent. This property was recently renovated. Open floor plan main living space. Newer appliances, property is efficient with updated insulation for energy efficiency.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.
