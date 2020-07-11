Apartment List
/
NY
/
middletown
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:19 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Middletown, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Middletown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Middletown
47 Monhagen Avenue
47 Monhagen Avenue, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2568 sqft
Fully renovated, features a living room, formal dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a an additional sun room which could make a great office space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Middletown
5 Ruth Court
5 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
723 sq ft first floor apartment.Washer & dryer in the apartment.Freshly painted.Close to shopping.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Middletown
24 Linden Avenue
24 Linden Avenue, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1392 sqft
MIDDLETOWN RENTAL! Spacious 3 Bdrm Duplex in downtown Middletown!! Walk into a Family room , followed by a formal living room and a separate dining room with built in cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Middletown
5 Deer Ct Drive
5 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1831 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Must see beautiful large Freshly painted 2 level town home in exclusive Deer Run over 1800 square feet of living space, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling lovely fireplace enormous dining living room with sliders to back

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Middletown
39 W Main Street
39 West Main Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Newly renovated second floor 1 bedroom apartment in the downtown of City of Middletown. All NEW! Spacious 1 bedroom units that features a new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new floor & cabinets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Middletown
12 Myrtle Avenue
12 Myrtle Avenue, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Be the first one to live in this brand new 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom 1 level single family house. Open floor plan, light and airy, hardwood floors throughout. New stainless appliances. Tenant responsible for all the utilities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Middletown
24 North Street
24 North Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS! 6th floor 1 bedroom apartment in the downtown of City of Middletown. Over sized 1 bedroom with plenty of closet space. Open floor from living room to kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Middletown
101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2
101 Wickham Ave, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
103 Wickham Avenue - Apt 2. 1 OR 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Center room can be used as Dining Room, Office or another Bedroom. Upgraded Kitchen - new stainless steel appliances and new cabinets 1st Floor Apartment with rear porch access.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Middletown
312 North Street
312 North Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
MIDDLETOWN RENTAL! 1 bedroom/1 bath in downtown Middletown!! Enter into a spacious living room followed by a eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage space. 1 full tiled bath and closet space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Middletown
247 Ruth Court
247 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Beautifully renovated first floor end unit! New granite countertops, new laminate floor, new oven/range. South-east exposure brings in lots of light! Two good sized bedrooms with two full bath! Quiet and well maintained complex.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
29 Maple Fields Drive
29 Maple Fields Drive, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2581 sqft
STUNNING Townhouse in Maple Fields of Wallkill! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with a lower finished recreation room. Custom kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & gourmet island.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
28 Allen Drive
28 Allen Drive, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for privacy in the Minisink area than this is for you! Cute 1 bedroom home with room for small office set back off the road with a good size yard and small deck off the back which is perfect for your morning coffee! This is a

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
49 Meadow View Drive
49 Meadow View Drive, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
Back on the Market! Luxurious Townhouse in the Beautiful Maple Fields Community. Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garage townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Scotchtown
65 Poplar Lane
65 Poplar Lane, Scotchtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
750 sqft
This 2nd level 1 Large bedroom w/ den-storage, is move in ready.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Putters Way
8 Putters Way, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Welcome to the Fairways luxury community, it allows you to enjoy your everyday life ! This is a beautiful townhouse which is surrounded by luscious golf landscaping and it is close to Highway, Shopping and Orange Regional Hospital.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Scotchtown
48 Hampton Court
48 Hampton Court, Scotchtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
*Accepted application. No more showing.*Great location! Close to all and Pine Bush Schools! This two story townhouse has been totally redone! Beautiful new kitchen, new bathrooms, new painting. Fenced backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
90 Sullivan Street
90 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
7076 sqft
- Top Quality Renovations to 1 bedroom apartment in apartment building. Has - New flooring, bathroom, kitchen, lighting. All new finishes throughout the apartment & the building. Metered for electric, off-street parking, 1 year lease.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2837 State Route 17K
2837 State Highway 17k, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
700 sqft
PINE BUSH SCHOOLS!!! Check out this 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment located in the Town of Crawford and in the Pine Bush School District.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
37 Co Highway 17
37 County Road 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home with detached garage (1 bay available) for parking or storage. House is super clean with beautiful enclosed front porch (window treatments in front porch are included only). Large yard.

1 of 14

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
647 Lybolt Road
647 Lybolt Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Looking for a decent priced rental once and for all? This is it! Comfortable second floor 2 bedroom apartment, This apartment is in perfect condition, ready to move in.

1 of 7

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
62 State Street
62 State Street, Otisville, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED 1BDRM/1BATH in the village of Otisville! Only 15 minutes from Middletown. Updated spacious 1 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen with new counters and appliances. Washer/dryer combo included for your convenience.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Goshen
12 Scotchtown Avenue
12 Scotchtown Road, Goshen, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neat and clean one bedroom village of Goshen. Shared laundry. Off street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
82 Sullivan Street
82 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2182 sqft
Charming village apartment in Wurstboro ready for June 1st move in! Great commuter location being just minutes to Route 17. Wurtboro has tons to offer with parks, shops, a library, and delicious restaurants.
City Guide for Middletown, NY

Welcome to Middletown, New York. This Orange County town is located within close proximity to New York City. What Middletown does have besides its interesting history is some great Victorian architecture and plenty of shopping and dining in both suburban mall settings and the urban downtown. In fact, many other Orange County residents commute to Middletown for shopping, and the downtown area has a great strip of various restaurants and bars. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Middletown, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Middletown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Middletown 2 BedroomsMiddletown Apartments with Parking
Middletown Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, NJWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJ
Wharton, NJFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYBoonton, NJNewton, NJNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYPearl River, NYHighland Lake, NJ
Airmont, NYButler, NJMechanicstown, NYNewburgh, NYRockaway, NJHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeMarist College
State University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College