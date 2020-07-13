Apartment List
NY
/
merritt park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:48 AM

29 Apartments for rent in Merritt Park, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merritt Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
827 HUNTINGTON DR
827 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2795 sqft
Luxury rental at Van Wyck Meadows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features open floor plan gleaming hardwood floors. Family room with gas fireplace, light and bright kitchen with new stainless appliances, and granite counter tops.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.
Results within 1 mile of Merritt Park

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brinckerhoff
308 AUBURN CT
308 Auburn Court, Brinckerhoff, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1785 sqft
This tri-level, sunny end unit townhouse is pristine and ready for you! It offers an updated kitchen and bathrooms, central AC, and 1car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Merritt Park

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
23 BROWN RD
23 Brown Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Private two story in two family house. Fenced in yard. Hardwood flooring. Small dishwasher. All utilities included even electric for two tenants! Conveniently located in the Hamlet of Glenham. Between Beacon and Fishkill. Great commuter location.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
185 OSBORNE HILL%
185 Osborne Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Brand new down to the studs. Totally gutted and rehabbed 2 bedroom unit. Ground level, but light and bright. Radiant heat flooring in bathroom. Freshly painted, new sheetrock throughout. Bright LED lighting. Front loading wash and dryer in the unit.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hopewell Junction
447 ROUTE 376 SUITE 5
447 New York Highway 376, Hopewell Junction, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
660 sqft
Tennat just moved out. ...MOVE IN TODAY ..3 ROOM APT. *** FREE HEAT ...FREE ELECTRIC.. FREE HOT WATER .. FREE CENTRAL AIR...1ST. FLOOR APT. WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE .MBR CAN FIT KING SIZED BED. ... LR & DR COMBO,NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS..

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
354 WASHINGTON AVE
354 Washington Avenue, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1095 sqft
Minutes from the heart of Beacon, fantastic starter home or perfect for folks looking to downsize. Personalize to your liking and you'll be set for the long haul. Very easy ride to and from the Beacon train station, perfect for commuters.

1 of 27

Last updated January 28 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
42 LOGANS WAY
42 Logans Way, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
6677 sqft
Exquisite brick facade 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Colonial on 1.5 acres is located in Ronnymeade Farms, an area of Executive Residences. The mountain views will astound you.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
16 DUTCHESS TER
16 Dutchess Terrace, Wappingers Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH AND GREAT BACK YARD AND DECK ADD TO THE PLEASURE OF THIS NICELY RENOVATED AND SPACIOUS 1BR APT. IN THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS FALLS. ACROSS STREET FROM THE PARK! ENJOY NEARBY BOWDOIN PARK ALSO AND THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS! 1 YR.
Results within 10 miles of Merritt Park

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
44 Liberty Street
44 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Totally renovated! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Second floor unit. Tenant to pay Central Hudson for gas and electric. Walk to all the Liberty Street restaurants. Very cool very hip!!

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
274 MAIN ST
274 Main Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Unprecedented luxury awaits you in the very heart of booming Beacon! Completely renovated to the standard of new construction homes. Oak hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Ceiling fans in the two bedrooms and the living room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
69 E MAIN ST
69 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
Studio
$1,450
525 sqft
Completely Redone Turn of the Century Brick Row house on E Main Street in downtown Beacon.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4730 sqft
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE
47 Kinderhook Drive, Spackenkill, NY
Studio
$995
225 sqft
Studio apartment in Spackenkill School District. New flooring, bright open living space. One off street parking space. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, garbage and electric!! Use of yard. No pets, no smokers.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
14 CROSS ST
14 Cross Street, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
come to beautiful Beacon.This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Beacon is immaculate, sunny and conveniently located just off Main St.Walk to the Train or stroll down Main St for all Beacon has to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Merritt Park, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merritt Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

