furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Melville, NY
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Results within 5 miles of Melville
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.
Huntington
1 Unit Available
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless
Huntington
1 Unit Available
17-2A Green Street
17 Green St, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
900 sqft
Newly Constructed Apartment In The Heart Of The Village, Elevator Building, Skylights, Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, 10' Ceilings, Cherry Kitchen W/Granite Counter And Ss Appliances, 2 Bedrooms, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Melville
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
24 Wolver Hollow Road
24 Wolver Hollow Road, Upper Brookville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1500 sqft
Furnished Cottage on gated 5.56A Estate. Planked would floors, living room w/wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Formal Dining Room, Powder room, Family room and laundry room.
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day
Lloyd Harbor
1 Unit Available
27 Sea Crest Drive
27 Sea Crest Dr, Lloyd Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
8000 sqft
Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates.
Huntington Bay
1 Unit Available
98 Crescent Beach Drive
98 Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington Bay, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
WELCOME TO THIS TRANQUIL HOME WITH WALLS OF GLASS & SPECTACULAR VISTA VIEWS OF THE SOUND,SAND CITY & LOYD HARBOR.THIS LIGHT& BRIGHT HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS OFFERS 5 BED AND 3.5 BATHS AND LARGE ROOMS/CAN BE AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
