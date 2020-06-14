Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Melville, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Melville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Melville
1 Unit Available
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.
Results within 5 miles of Melville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Huntington Station
14 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,602
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
30 Stewart Avenue
30 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crown Jewel of Huntington Village. This spacious one bedroom, one bath is designed for the modern lifestyle. In unit washer dryer, wine fridge, stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar seating, walk-in closet and high end finishes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
Results within 10 miles of Melville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
148 Milligan Road
148 Milligan Road, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! . Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
12 Commodore Lane
12 Commodore Lane, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
158 Captains Drive
158 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
54 Captains Drive
54 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
168 Milligan Road
168 Milligan Road, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Massapequa
1 Unit Available
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &
City Guide for Melville, NY

"Melville" is derived from the Latin word for honey, and the town is thought to be named after the abundance of honey bees in the area.

Melville is a hamlet in the town of Huntington, NY in Suffolk County. It's located on that stretch of Long Island where lots of city folks get summer homes -- closer to New York City than F. Scott Fitzgerald's Great Gatsby lived, but still boasting the same kind of vibe. It lies just east of Nassau County and can be reached by the Long Island Expressway and the Northern State Parkway, which make it a dream for people commuting to New York City. It's also headquarters to many big corporations and has a booming economy with lots of jobs available. The population is 18,985 according to the U.S. Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Melville, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Melville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

