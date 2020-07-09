/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Mechanicstown, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
10 Kensington Way
10 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1115 sqft
Relax and enjoy with a beautiful lakefront view cross the road to the unit. Two bedrooms, One and half bathrooms townhouse at Water Edge l in Middletown. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Middletown
13 Fieldstone Drive
13 Fieldstone Dr, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2123 sqft
Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garages townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. The Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling with a walk-in closet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
24 Sheffield Drive
24 Sheffield Drive, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
BEAUTIFUL - NEWLY renovated 3 Bdrm/1.5 bath home in the Town of Wallkill. Enter into a cozy Living Room area with fireplace, followed by a remodeled eat-in kitchen with new counters, cabinets, and newer stainless steel appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
29 Maple Fields Drive
29 Maple Fields Drive, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2581 sqft
STUNNING Townhouse in Maple Fields of Wallkill! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with a lower finished recreation room. Custom kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & gourmet island.
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicstown
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Middletown
5 Ruth Court
5 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
723 sq ft first floor apartment.Washer & dryer in the apartment.Freshly painted.Close to shopping.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Middletown
223 Ruth Court
223 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1049 sqft
IMMACULATE 2 bedroom Townhouse at Eagles Point!! Living room/dining room combo. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, back-splash and tiled floors.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8 Putters Way
8 Putters Way, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Welcome to the Fairways luxury community, it allows you to enjoy your everyday life ! This is a beautiful townhouse which is surrounded by luscious golf landscaping and it is close to Highway, Shopping and Orange Regional Hospital.
1 of 13
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Middletown
79 Ruth Court
79 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1126 sqft
NO BROKER FEE -- saves you over $137 per month. 2 bedroom 2 full bath rental with loft and storage room and NEW CARPET for $1,650.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Middletown
222 Ruth Court
222 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1049 sqft
Spacious and bright condo rental has 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, a galley kitchen with pantry and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and a FULL SIZED WASHER/DRYER directly in the home. BONUS SPACE LOFT can be used as home office, playroom or den.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Middletown
247 Ruth Court
247 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Beautifully renovated first floor end unit! New granite countertops, new laminate floor, new oven/range. South-east exposure brings in lots of light! Two good sized bedrooms with two full bath! Quiet and well maintained complex.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicstown
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5 Mark Pl
5 Mark Place, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
#5 - Property Id: 213369 Mobile Home located in Slate Hill, New York. Big and bright, Newly renovated kitchen, new floors, washer/dryer Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213369 Property Id 213369 (RLNE5865721)
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Middletown
5 Deer Ct Drive
5 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1831 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Must see beautiful large Freshly painted 2 level town home in exclusive Deer Run over 1800 square feet of living space, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling lovely fireplace enormous dining living room with sliders to back
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Middletown
24 North Street
24 North Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS! 6th floor 1 bedroom apartment in the downtown of City of Middletown. Over sized 1 bedroom with plenty of closet space. Open floor from living room to kitchen.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
28 Allen Drive
28 Allen Drive, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for privacy in the Minisink area than this is for you! Cute 1 bedroom home with room for small office set back off the road with a good size yard and small deck off the back which is perfect for your morning coffee! This is a
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Goshen
208 Greenwich Avenue
208 Greenwich Avenue, Goshen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in Goshen close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and transportation to NYC.
Results within 10 miles of Mechanicstown
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
19 Brook Street
19 Brook Lane, Wurtsboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
810 sqft
Fresh paint new floors no carpets. Anticipate Move ( approximate July 15) in ready 2 bedroom unit. New stainless steel appliances. New laundry appliances. Assigned parking for two vehicles. Shared back yard for family relaxing and recreation.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Chester
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
1 of 7
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
62 State Street
62 State Street, Otisville, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED 1BDRM/1BATH in the village of Otisville! Only 15 minutes from Middletown. Updated spacious 1 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen with new counters and appliances. Washer/dryer combo included for your convenience.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJDover, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJ