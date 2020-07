Amenities

Relax and enjoy with a beautiful lakefront view cross the road to the unit. Two bedrooms and two and half bathrooms townhouse at Water Edge l in Middletown. The master bedroom offers roomy cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, and master bath. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Minutes to Major highways, Restaurants, Stores, Shopping, and Orange Regional Medical Center. No pets, please. Tenants pay all utilities including water and sewer bills.