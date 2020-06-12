/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mechanicstown, NY
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
13 Fieldstone Dr
13 Fieldstone Dr, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2123 sqft
Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garages townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. The Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling with a walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicstown
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8 Putters Way
8 Putters Way, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Welcome to the Fairways luxury community, it allows you to enjoy your everyday life ! This is a beautiful townhouse which is surrounded by luscious golf landscaping and it is close to Highway, Shopping and Orange Regional Hospital.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
341 North Street
341 North Street, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - Available Immediately! Private Yard! Fresh Paint No Brokers Fee Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and Water.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicstown
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
10 Randall Hts
10 Randall Heights, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2564 sqft
Gorgeous Ranch in Randall Heights-Presidential area. 3 bdrm/2 bath home with plenty of space. Enter into a spacious living room followed by a formal dining room with shinning hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Middletown
1 Unit Available
92 Jordan Lane
92 Jordan Lane, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful, Mint and spacious 3 bedrooms rental home with 2 1/2 bathrooms, walk-in closet, central air, hardwood floor, and a private deck for your summer fun. It also has unfinished basement for extra storage. The rental will be ready by July 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Mechanicstown
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5664 Searsville Road
5664 Searsville Road, Orange County, NY
Don't miss out. Fully RENOVATED Colonial house. 4 bedrooms + 1 extra guest room. Gorgeous master suite with skylights.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
205 Union Street
205 Union Street, Montgomery, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Don't miss out on this well maintained 3 bedroom apartment on first floor.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
193 Stony Bar Road
193 Stony Bar Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1978 sqft
Drive up to beautiful Salt Box/ Colonial.The front door opens to a spacious living room w/ wood floors,brick fireplace opening to top of the line kitchen with dining counter & separate dining area opening to deck & gorgeous private yard.
