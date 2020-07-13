Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

38 Apartments for rent in Liverpool, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Liverpool apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1395 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Liverpool
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Liverpool

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Galeville
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.
Results within 5 miles of Liverpool
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,455
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakefront
373 Spencer Street 202
373 Spencer Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
373 Spencer St. Apt 202 - Property Id: 318191 AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL MODERN APARTMENT IN INNER HARBOR AREA. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, DESTINY USA AND FRANKLIN SQUARE. ALSO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR I-81 AND -690.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
1010 CARBON STREET 1st Floor
1010 Carbon Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$650
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment on Syracuse's North Side - Property Id: 317751 One Bedroom Apartment available in Multifamily House on Syracuse's North Side Available August 1st OR LATER DATE. $650 + Utilities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
2418 Lodi Street 1
2418 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 (NO PETS & NO SMOKING) 2418 Lodi Street Unit #1 - Property Id: 225108 APARTMENT IS ONLY SHOWN ON A WEEKEND NEXT OPEN HOUSE DATE: PLEASE EMAIL TURBO-TENANT'S PRESCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN TRYING TO
Results within 10 miles of Liverpool
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Village of Baldwinsville
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Camillus
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
18 Units Available
Downtown Syracuse
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
South Valley
131 Chaffee Avenue
131 Chaffee Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1354 sqft
Charming, newly remodeled four bedroom colonial with wonderful woodwork and wood floors.. built-ins, large pantry, all new bathroom and kitchen... new appliances... attic storage and 1 car garage- large yard all on a quiet street..

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westcott
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
5507 Fortuna Parkway
5507 Fortuna Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1572 sqft
Ready for You! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with attached garage, split level ranch in Clay/Cicero close to shopping and very walkable! Solid surface floors downstairs with all-new carpets throughout bedrooms...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
144 Ruth Ave
144 Ruth Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 4 bedrooms available, each room complete with full/queen bed and dresser. Basic cable and internet included with off street parking and free laundry onsite. Close to campus, and on bus route.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Westcott
718 Clarendon St
718 Clarendon Street, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1618 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
523 Northcliffe Rd, Apt 2
523 Northcliffe Rd, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
839 sqft
BIG Eastwood 2 Bedroom. Updated with new appliances. Upstairs unit with private porch. Parking spot. Great unit- come look! Ideal setting in Eastwood- “the neighborhood in the city!”.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
515 South Edwards Avenue
515 South Edwards Avenue, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
lovely Eastwood home conveniently located near hospitals, highways and shopping for rent featuring 3 bedrooms 1 full and 2 half baths, updated eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large enclosed front porch, first floor laundry, living

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
217 Cooper Lane
217 Cooper Lane, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1908 sqft
Very spacious 4 BR, 2 bath ranch style house in sought after Dewitt Hills neighborhood. Nice kitchen with extensive eat-in area with bay window. New stove and refrigerator.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
100 Waldorf Pkwy - 2
100 Waldorf Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
739 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPDATED AND RENOVATED. INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND GAS! New appliances, parking, laundry in basement. Lots of grad students in area, very convenient! You'll love living here. Superior location on very quiet street across from park-like private school.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Brighton
200 West Borden Avenue - 2
200 West Borden Avenue, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1454 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 200 West Borden Avenue - 2 in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
152 Hillsdale Avenue - 1
152 Hillsdale Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Gas and Electric Included, Off Street Parking, Washer and dryer in unit. 1 large bedroom plus smaller office space.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1
1016 Lancaster Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom apartment ,1 bathroom, parking available,Syracuse university area 1016 Lancaster Ave - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13210 $1100 per month Available now 3 beds, 1 full bath 1190 sq. ft. Rooms and Interior . Family room . Dining room .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Liverpool, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Liverpool apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

