Stunning apartment located in the heart of the Village of Lewiston right above The Village Bake Shoppe. This newly constructed apartment features 2 bdrms, 1.5 baths, hrdwd flrs, open flr plan. Kitchen w/granite counter tops & includes appliances. Nice sized bdrms. Living rm is spacious w/plenty of natural light. In-unit washer/dryer & elevator access. Water included as well as a parking spot. One year lease, no pets, no smoking, security, credit check, references.