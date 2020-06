Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking

SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE. Uptown Kingston 3rd floor apartment featuring 2-3 bedrooms and two full baths. There is an update kitchen, large living room, laundry room and back porch. There is off street parking for 1-2 vehicles. Building is located in the heart of Uptown Kingston, all shopping, eateries, parks, and bus is withing walking distance. Tenant pays heat and hot water, owner supplies the eclectic. Unit is +/- 1,600 square feet and has a small back porch.