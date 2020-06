Amenities

This Village of Kenmore unit features tile and natural woodwork. Appliances, gas heat, electricity and cable service included. Centrally located to parks, shopping, dining and so much more! NO smoking - NO pets! First month rent, last month rent and Security Deposit required with annual lease agreement. Tenant also required to complete background check after references have been verified.