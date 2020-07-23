Apartment List
NY
highland falls
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Highland Falls, NY

Finding an apartment in Highland Falls that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Church
6 Church Street, Highland Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1020 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath house, central air, double lot open kitchen/sun room concept, driveway parking garage parking, full walk-out basement, lovely back yard patio (entertainment!). Walk to West Point.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Falls
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
New Windsor
New Windsor Gardens
3204 Route 9W, New Windsor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
900 sqft
New Windsor Garden Luxury Apartments are located in a great neighborhood. Our landscape is beautifully designed with a marvelous view of the Hudson River surrounded by gorgeous mountains. Just minutes to shopping centers and entertainment.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Valley
4 Ross Court
4 Ross Court, Woodbury, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Not just any rental, imagine driving through iron gates, up a bucolic road to a quaint cottage offering 2/3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 pretty porches, living room with a working wood burning fire place , kitchen, pantry, bedroom bath and den area

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/42-carpenter-ave-newburgh-ny/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5955270)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
7 BRIDGE
7 Bridge Street, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
The cottage is perched on a cliff overlooking acres of open space and Fishkill Creek flowing past. Within minutes of Beacon's bustling Main Street and MetroNorth, this romantic one bedroom cottage feels a world away.

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
7 Creek Drive - 402
7 Creek Dr, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
907 sqft
Sunny corner apartment available for rent. -Dogs and cats are welcome! 2 pet maximum, please. -1 Bedroom + 1 Office / Guest Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. -High ceilings (9').

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
344 MAIN ST
344 Main St, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1447 sqft
Feel as though you're still living in the City with the stunning modern designed units yet reside safely in this Beacon building. Situated in the heart of Beacon's Main St with a touch of Modern Flair in each unit.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
496 Liberty St
496 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful Apt, water View Near Newburgh Collage - Property Id: 236856 Renovated Like Brand NEW. the pictures will tell you more than words...... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236856 Property Id 236856 (RLNE5624435)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
18 West St
18 West Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Beautiful completely updated studio apartment!!!! - Spacious Studio apartment located in prime area in the city of Newburgh.....

Last updated July 13 at 02:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
87 Ann St
87 Ann Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
Spacious, bright apartment, Liberty Street - Property Id: 83146 Beautiful 2+ bedroom apartment located right in the heart of the rapidly revitalizing Liberty St / Broadway corridor in Newburgh, NY.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Highland Falls, NY

Finding an apartment in Highland Falls that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

