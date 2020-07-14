All apartments in Gouverneur
Parkstead Gouverneur
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Parkstead Gouverneur

Open Now until 5pm
500 Sleepy Hollow Rd · (315) 860-0656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

500 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Gouverneur, NY 13642

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 517-D · Avail. Jul 31

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Unit 517-B · Avail. Aug 15

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkstead Gouverneur.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Parkstead Gouverneur, located a half mile south of Main Street and less than thirty miles north of Fort Drum, offers a variety of floor plans ranging from two-bedroom/one bathroom garden-style apartments to four-bedroom/two and one-half bathroom townhouses. All options feature a complete list of market quality home features including garages, fully-applianced kitchens, and more!

Thanks for stopping by to learn more about Parkstead Gouverneur. Please give us a call or come visit us if you have any questions! We would love to show you to your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkstead Gouverneur have any available units?
Parkstead Gouverneur has 2 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkstead Gouverneur have?
Some of Parkstead Gouverneur's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkstead Gouverneur currently offering any rent specials?
Parkstead Gouverneur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkstead Gouverneur pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkstead Gouverneur is pet friendly.
Does Parkstead Gouverneur offer parking?
Yes, Parkstead Gouverneur offers parking.
Does Parkstead Gouverneur have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkstead Gouverneur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkstead Gouverneur have a pool?
No, Parkstead Gouverneur does not have a pool.
Does Parkstead Gouverneur have accessible units?
No, Parkstead Gouverneur does not have accessible units.
Does Parkstead Gouverneur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkstead Gouverneur has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkstead Gouverneur have units with air conditioning?
No, Parkstead Gouverneur does not have units with air conditioning.
