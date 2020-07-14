Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

Parkstead Gouverneur, located a half mile south of Main Street and less than thirty miles north of Fort Drum, offers a variety of floor plans ranging from two-bedroom/one bathroom garden-style apartments to four-bedroom/two and one-half bathroom townhouses. All options feature a complete list of market quality home features including garages, fully-applianced kitchens, and more!



Thanks for stopping by to learn more about Parkstead Gouverneur. Please give us a call or come visit us if you have any questions! We would love to show you to your new home.