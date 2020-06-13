/
gouverneur
3 Apartments for rent in Gouverneur, NY
Parkstead Gouverneur
500 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Gouverneur, NY
2 Bedrooms
$920
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,130
1709 sqft
Parkstead Gouverneur, located a half mile south of Main Street and less than thirty miles north of Fort Drum, offers a variety of floor plans ranging from two-bedroom/one bathroom garden-style apartments to four-bedroom/two and one-half bathroom
78 West Babcock Str.
78 West Babcock Street, Gouverneur, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1252 sqft
78 West Babcock Str. Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823644)
33 Dexter Street
33 Dexter Street, Gouverneur, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1132 sqft
33 Dexter Street - Three bedroom one bath home in the village of Gouverneur located on a dead end street with waterfront. Single storie, with laundry hook-ups in basement with furnace and pellet stove in the basement also.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gouverneur rentals listed on Apartment List is $920.
Some of the colleges located in the Gouverneur area include Jefferson Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gouverneur from include Watertown, Carthage, and West Carthage.