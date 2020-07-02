208 Greenwich Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in Goshen close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and transportation to NYC. This 2 level apartment located on the bottom 2 floors of a 2 family house has just gotten new paint inside and out, new carpet and a new kitchen floor. A refrigerator will soon b added. It has the hook-up ready for a washer and dryer. The heat is included in the rent. The landlord requires the new tenant pay 1 months security, the 1st months rent and a rental fee equal to 1 months rent at the lease signing. Good credit and the ability to provide verified regular income is a must. This will not last long