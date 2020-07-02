All apartments in Goshen
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

208 Greenwich Avenue

208 Greenwich Avenue · (845) 325-3086
Location

208 Greenwich Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924
Goshen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in Goshen close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and transportation to NYC. This 2 level apartment located on the bottom 2 floors of a 2 family house has just gotten new paint inside and out, new carpet and a new kitchen floor. A refrigerator will soon b added. It has the hook-up ready for a washer and dryer. The heat is included in the rent. The landlord requires the new tenant pay 1 months security, the 1st months rent and a rental fee equal to 1 months rent at the lease signing. Good credit and the ability to provide verified regular income is a must. This will not last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Greenwich Avenue have any available units?
208 Greenwich Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Greenwich Avenue have?
Some of 208 Greenwich Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Greenwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
208 Greenwich Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Greenwich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 208 Greenwich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goshen.
Does 208 Greenwich Avenue offer parking?
No, 208 Greenwich Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 208 Greenwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Greenwich Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Greenwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 208 Greenwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 208 Greenwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 208 Greenwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Greenwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Greenwich Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Greenwich Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Greenwich Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
