Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

274 Apartments for rent in Garden City South, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City South offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday af... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
96 Carl Ave
96 Carl Avenue, Garden City South, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Whole House Rental, 4 Bdrms,1.5 baths. North of the turnpike

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
4 Nassau Blvd
4 Nassau Boulevard, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Apartment Zoned for Professional/Commercial/Residential/Mixed Use. Living Rm/Dining Rm or Large Work Space. Large Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Stone Countertops. Washer/Dryer, Cooling/Heat Throughout Apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City South

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,
Results within 5 miles of Garden City South
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
8 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,567
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
7 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,887
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,105
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,183
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
10 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,408
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
275 DENTON AVE
275 Denton Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LYNBROOK - Property Id: 317103 Beautiful apartment for rent in a private house with separate entrance. Living room, dining room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, backyard included and 2 parking spaces.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
320 Marguerite Ave
320 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great Deal! Landlord will Include Warranty for Repairs Too! Full House Rental. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Gas Cooking, Full Finished Basement with an Outside Entrance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
63 Jackson Avenue
63 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Mineola School District. 1st Floor of Legal 2 Family Home, Mid Block Location. Yard and Driveway Included. Half Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
36 Madison Place
36 Madison Place, Roslyn Heights, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
Perfectly Located In The Heart Of Roslyn Heights. Close To L.I.R.R Mint Condition House With Private Manicured Back Yard. Updated Kitchen. Large Bedrooms. Famed Roslyn Schools!

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
70 Exeter Street
70 Exeter Street, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a ice first floor apartment. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, dining room, living room, Eat-in kitchen, half finished basement with washer, dryer. Two parking spots in driveway, backyard goes with first floor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Success
10 Jeffrey Lane
10 Jeffrey Lane, Lake Success, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,350
Gorgeous Diamond condition whole house rental in the heart of Lake Success. This home has been fully gut renovated and maintained impeccably.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Garden City South, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City South offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City South. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City South can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

