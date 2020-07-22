Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

28 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fayetteville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
203 Walnut Street
203 Walnut St, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Modern and new townhomes located in Fayetteville-Manlius school district. These homes offer 2 bedrooms-1.5 baths with a spacious layout. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and shaker style- self closing cabinet doors.
1 Unit Available
4802 Huntwood
4802 Huntwood Path, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1516 sqft
Available August 1st 2300 sq ft townhome in Manlius just off Rt 92. Great location & close to all amenities & hiighways. Additional 800sq ft of living in finished lower level. Media room.
1 Unit Available
Eastside
1541 Salt Springs Road
1541 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
864 sqft
Syracuse/DeWitt border next to LeMoyne College

1 Unit Available
217 Cooper Lane
217 Cooper Lane, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1908 sqft
Very spacious 4 BR, 2 bath ranch style house in sought after Dewitt Hills neighborhood. Nice kitchen with extensive eat-in area with bay window. New stove and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook
106 Doll Parkway
106 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224 Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224
Verified

14 Units Available
Downtown Syracuse
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$350
773 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1013 Lancaster
1013 Lancaster Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1808 sqft
1013 Lancaster Available 08/01/20 1013 Lancaster Avenue - (Flexible Start Date, Furnished.

1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
917 Madison St. 917-102
917 Madison Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
917 Madison St. 917-102 Available 08/10/20 Madison Court Condominiums - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in secure building- desirable Madison Court Condominiums.

1 Unit Available
Westcott
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

1 Unit Available
Westcott
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1801 sqft
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.

1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
144 Ruth Ave
144 Ruth Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 4 bedrooms available, each room complete with full/queen bed and dresser. Basic cable and internet included with off street parking and free laundry onsite. Close to campus, and on bus route.

1 Unit Available
South Valley
131 Chaffee Avenue
131 Chaffee Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1354 sqft
Charming, newly remodeled four bedroom colonial with wonderful woodwork and wood floors.. built-ins, large pantry, all new bathroom and kitchen... new appliances... attic storage and 1 car garage- large yard all on a quiet street..

1 Unit Available
Mattydale
107 Westwood Avenue
107 Westwood Avenue, Mattydale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
This delightful home located in Mattydale, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, This home welcomes you with a long driveway that leads to a secluded garage at the end of the path.

1 Unit Available
Westcott
755 Euclid Avenue
755 Euclid Avenue, Syracuse, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1939 sqft
Fabulous singe family available August 1. Walking distance to SU and the restaurants and shops of Westcott Business District.

1 Unit Available
Eastwood
220-222 Hixson Avenue - 2
220 Hixson Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice 2nd floor 3 bedroom flat with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room with non-working fireplace and book shelves, formal dining room, enclosed front porch, off street parking with a garage space and more. Close to everything needed.

1 Unit Available
Eastwood
126 Shotwell Park
126 Shotwell Park, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Large Spacious and totally remodeled- this beautiful flat on a lovely street in the heart of Eastwood; features 3 nice bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors and a gorgeous kitchen with quartz counter tops, elegant classic design, dishwasher and all

1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
839 Westcott Street - 1
839 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Very nice large 3 bedroom first floor flat. Hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, book shelves, French doors leading to dining room and large good space.

1 Unit Available
Westcott
718 Clarendon St
718 Clarendon Street, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1618 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
Eastwood
523 Northcliffe Rd, Apt 2
523 Northcliffe Rd, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
839 sqft
BIG Eastwood 2 Bedroom. Updated with new appliances. Upstairs unit with private porch. Parking spot. Great unit- come look! Ideal setting in Eastwood- “the neighborhood in the city!”.

1 Unit Available
100 Waldorf Pkwy - 2
100 Waldorf Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
739 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPDATED AND RENOVATED. INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND GAS! New appliances, parking, laundry in basement. Lots of grad students in area, very convenient! You'll love living here. Superior location on very quiet street across from park-like private school.

1 Unit Available
1582 Chestnut Ridge Road
1582 Chestnut Ridge Road, Madison County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2004 sqft
This recently renovated 4-bedroom rental features new appliances, including washer and dryer, new floors and carpeting throughout, and new windows. You will love this country home. Even on a cloudy day the home is brightly lit with natural light.

1 Unit Available
Westcott
208 Bassett Street
208 Basset Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental your next home. You’ll love the large rooms, generous storage, and convenient location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fayetteville, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fayetteville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

