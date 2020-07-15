Apartment List
/
NY
/
fayetteville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NY with garages

Fayetteville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
203 Walnut Street
203 Walnut St, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Modern and new townhomes located in Fayetteville-Manlius school district. These homes offer 2 bedrooms-1.5 baths with a spacious layout. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and shaker style- self closing cabinet doors.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4802 Huntwood
4802 Huntwood Path, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1516 sqft
Available August 1st 2300 sq ft townhome in Manlius just off Rt 92. Great location & close to all amenities & hiighways. Additional 800sq ft of living in finished lower level. Media room.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Cooper Lane
217 Cooper Lane, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1908 sqft
Very spacious 4 BR, 2 bath ranch style house in sought after Dewitt Hills neighborhood. Nice kitchen with extensive eat-in area with bay window. New stove and refrigerator.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
1541 Salt Springs Road
1541 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
864 sqft
Syracuse/DeWitt border next to LeMoyne College
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Syracuse
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Valley
131 Chaffee Avenue
131 Chaffee Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1354 sqft
Charming, newly remodeled four bedroom colonial with wonderful woodwork and wood floors.. built-ins, large pantry, all new bathroom and kitchen... new appliances... attic storage and 1 car garage- large yard all on a quiet street..

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1801 sqft
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1582 Chestnut Ridge Road
1582 Chestnut Ridge Road, Madison County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2004 sqft
This recently renovated 4-bedroom rental features new appliances, including washer and dryer, new floors and carpeting throughout, and new windows. You will love this country home. Even on a cloudy day the home is brightly lit with natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook
301 Bradford Parkway
301 Bradford Parkway, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2364 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Bradford Parkway in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
317 Mosley Drive
317 Mosley Drive, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
317 Mosley Drive Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated House For Rent in the Eastwood Area - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath For Rent in the Eastwood Area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
839 Westcott Street - 1
839 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Very nice large 3 bedroom first floor flat. Hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, book shelves, French doors leading to dining room and large good space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Fayetteville, NY

Fayetteville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Garages
Fayetteville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fayetteville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYUtica, NYIthaca, NY
Baldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NYOswego, NY
Rome, NYCayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversityCornell University
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry