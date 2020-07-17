5099 Rockledge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage tennis court

Truly one of a kind custom home in Spaulding Lake features a dramatic entrance, open architecture, w/travertine tiles, soaring ceiling heights & custom turned staircase, etc. all built with the highest quality. The house has 3 large bedroom suits with attached bathrooms. Grand kitchen w/custom cabinets and oversized island featuring rare granite top. Spacious master suite w/balcony occupies the 2nd floor, with Roman style bath, fireplace & so much more. Enjoy living in the exclusive Spaulding lake community w/swimming, hiking, fishing, tennis, boating, club house and top Clarence schools. Rent includes: water, lawn maintenance, snow removal, & HOA. A must see. Income and job verifications required. Call for a private showing.