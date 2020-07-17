All apartments in Erie County
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:20 PM

5099 Rockledge Drive

5099 Rockledge Drive · (716) 689-7800
Location

5099 Rockledge Drive, Erie County, NY 14031

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4017 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Truly one of a kind custom home in Spaulding Lake features a dramatic entrance, open architecture, w/travertine tiles, soaring ceiling heights & custom turned staircase, etc. all built with the highest quality. The house has 3 large bedroom suits with attached bathrooms. Grand kitchen w/custom cabinets and oversized island featuring rare granite top. Spacious master suite w/balcony occupies the 2nd floor, with Roman style bath, fireplace & so much more. Enjoy living in the exclusive Spaulding lake community w/swimming, hiking, fishing, tennis, boating, club house and top Clarence schools. Rent includes: water, lawn maintenance, snow removal, & HOA. A must see. Income and job verifications required. Call for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5099 Rockledge Drive have any available units?
5099 Rockledge Drive has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5099 Rockledge Drive have?
Some of 5099 Rockledge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5099 Rockledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5099 Rockledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5099 Rockledge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5099 Rockledge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie County.
Does 5099 Rockledge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5099 Rockledge Drive offers parking.
Does 5099 Rockledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5099 Rockledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5099 Rockledge Drive have a pool?
No, 5099 Rockledge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5099 Rockledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5099 Rockledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5099 Rockledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5099 Rockledge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5099 Rockledge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5099 Rockledge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
