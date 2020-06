Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated coffee bar media room

Completely remodeled, modern first floor apartment. Located on convenient Elmira Heights near the coffee shop and movie theater. Washer/dryer included. Rent includes heat but not electric. Nice patio area. One off-street parking space comes with the unit and is located behind building. Leasee must have credit score of 650 or higher.