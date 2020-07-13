/
apartments with pool
14 Apartments for rent in East Rochester, NY with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Results within 1 mile of East Rochester
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with
Results within 5 miles of East Rochester
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$915
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$945
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
146 East Brook Road
146 East Brook Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2641 sqft
IMPRESSIVE & STRIKING 1941 Colonial in the sought-after Long Meadow neighborhood- Pittsford’s best-kept secret! Walk to the Canal & Village! Absolute magazine-worthy and EXTENSIVE RENOVATIONS include beautiful REFINISHED HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, walls
Results within 10 miles of East Rochester
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,355
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
36 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
701 Harvard Street
701 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4230 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this spacious luxury, Tudor style 1 bedroom apartment in the most convenient location to everything the highly walkable Park Avenue neighborhood has to offer. 5-minute walk to Cobbs Hill Park & Culver Road Amory restaurants & shops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
5 Phila Street
5 Phila Street, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
6087 sqft
Seller allowing in Person Showings No Utilities Included EXQUISITE, custom built estate, CLASSIC layout, formal living & dining, STUNNING 2 story foyer & GRAND CENTER STAIRCASE. 1st floor office & CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
36-2 Community Manor Drive
36 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
841 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1st Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
84-3 Community Manor Drive
84 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
697 sqft
1 Bedroom / 2nd Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.