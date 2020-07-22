Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

42 Apartments for rent in Croton-on-Hudson, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Croton-on-Hudson offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afte... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Wolf Road
17 Wolf Road, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1122 sqft
Enjoy easy one level living from this fantastic 3 bedroom mid-century modern ranch. Dramatic floor to ceiling brick fireplace is the focal point of the spacious living room room with loads of windows and an abundance of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1970 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Town-home on the shores of the Hudson River!! SPECIAL FEATURES; Inviting Gas Fireplace, Washer & Dryer in unit Brand New Rem Halo Air Purifier...
Results within 1 mile of Croton-on-Hudson
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1366 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Results within 5 miles of Croton-on-Hudson

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 Hunterbrook Road
1640 Hunter Brook Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Ideal Residential Rental! Picture perfect Two bedroom apartment, set on beautiful 3.5 Acres. Breathtaking peaceful & tranquil private backyard. Wooded views can be seen from Living Room, Dining Room & Master Bed Room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
190 N State Road
190 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
900 sqft
Completely renovated apartment in mixed use building. Brand new everything! Unit with wonderful open floor plan and only 1 flight of stairs up.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Main Street
32 Main Street, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
Beautifully and completely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 Bath apartment with hardwood floors and laundry in apartment. Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances and back splash.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Highway Avenue
22 Highway Avenue, Congers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1475 sqft
Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation.
Results within 10 miles of Croton-on-Hudson
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
20 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,070
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
7 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,670
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
466 Bedford Rd
466 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Huge 2 bed with fireplace. Central AC - Property Id: 318298 **1 Month Broker Fee*** Large 2 bed 1 bath with working fireplace and central AC. Private washer/dryer. High ceilings! Large kitchen and living room. Great size bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
357 Piermont Avenue
357 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Piermont Waterfront! Hip,stylish,freshly renovated single family home directly on the creek in charming Piermont.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
155 Washington Avenue
155 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this great rental. First floor of a charming village colonial. Updated bath. Huge eat in kitchen. Laundry area in basement with washer and dryer. DRIVEWAY PARKING for one car.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
567 Piermont Avenue
567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3694 sqft
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Eagle Ridge Way
75 Eagle Ridge Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1068 sqft
If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Hillside Terrace
12 Hillside Terrace, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
Beautiful raised Ranch with finished lower level! All updated! Great large family room on main level with cathedral ceiling overlooking patio and backyard. Spacious rooms thruout. Fireplace in living room.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Normandy Road
7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Manor
135 Elwood Avenue
135 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Move in condition, washer and dryer in the unit, 1 AC and 2 ceiling fans in the unit. Terrace off of the living room, one off-street parking space included, extra parking space is $100.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
635 S Broadway
635 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1215 sqft
Located at the entrance of Lyndhurst Estate,the Handelman Gate House has been completely renovated with 21st c. amenities that have been integrated into the fabric of a 19th c. granite home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
155 S Broadway
155 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Are you looking for that charming home in Tarrytown walking distance to town and to the train? This is it! Classic English Tudor apartment available in this gorgeous two family home. Ready for immediate occupancy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Croton-on-Hudson, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Croton-on-Hudson offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Croton-on-Hudson. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Croton-on-Hudson can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

