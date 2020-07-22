Apartment List
NY
/
croton on hudson
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:08 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Croton-on-Hudson, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Croton-on-Hudson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Wolf Road
17 Wolf Road, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1122 sqft
Enjoy easy one level living from this fantastic 3 bedroom mid-century modern ranch. Dramatic floor to ceiling brick fireplace is the focal point of the spacious living room room with loads of windows and an abundance of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1970 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Town-home on the shores of the Hudson River!! SPECIAL FEATURES; Inviting Gas Fireplace, Washer & Dryer in unit Brand New Rem Halo Air Purifier...
Results within 1 mile of Croton-on-Hudson
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1366 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Old Albany Post Road
13 Old Albany Post Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1256 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a completely updated single family home on one level with fabulous property, lots of parking and privacy! Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Brazilian marble counters w/seating, pine cabinetry tile back
Results within 5 miles of Croton-on-Hudson

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 Hunterbrook Road
1640 Hunter Brook Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Ideal Residential Rental! Picture perfect Two bedroom apartment, set on beautiful 3.5 Acres. Breathtaking peaceful & tranquil private backyard. Wooded views can be seen from Living Room, Dining Room & Master Bed Room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
906 South Street
906 South Street, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
A beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Peekskill. This spacious and renovated apartment is located one block away from the downtown area. Near all restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and many more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
190 N State Road
190 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
900 sqft
Completely renovated apartment in mixed use building. Brand new everything! Unit with wonderful open floor plan and only 1 flight of stairs up.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
151 S Highland
151 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,221
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Small One Bedroom Apartment. Walk To Shopping, Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room On Lobby Level, Unassigned Parking Available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1840 Crompond Road
1840 Crompond Road, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful, Easy Access One Bedroom Co-Op, located in quiet, sought after Stomegate. Two large walk in closets with plenty of storage as well as a storage area located in Bldg. 8. Common laundry room located in each bldg.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
559 Mountainview Avenue
559 Mountainview Avenue, Valley Cottage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1296 sqft
My Side of the Mountain - An acre of property with the most charming 3 bedroom, 2100sqft home on a winding road leads you home each day.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Halgren Crescent
60 Halgren Crescent, Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Spacious Tri Level Townhome located right across from park/playground, New stone step entry includes 3 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Highway Avenue
22 Highway Avenue, Congers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1475 sqft
Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Croton-on-Hudson
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
20 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,070
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
907 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
7 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,670
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61 S Washington St
61 South Washington Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful River Views From Private Terrace - Property Id: 308846 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Unbelievable river views from your private terrace! Renovated kitchen. Tow great size bedrooms. Hardwood floors through.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Main Street
75 Main Street, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
822 sqft
Enjoy nature and beauty while living in this convenient and highly desirable 3 bedroom, 1 bath upper level apartment located in one of the only stand-alone buildings right in the heart of the historic village.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
47 Depeyster Street
47 Depeyster Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Second floor apartment in an owner occupied, renovated, three family home with Hudson River views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Croton-on-Hudson, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Croton-on-Hudson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

