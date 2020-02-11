All apartments in Cortland
68 Groton Avenue - 4
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

68 Groton Avenue - 4

68 Groton Ave · (315) 400-2822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

68 Groton Ave, Cortland, NY 13045

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
RENT IS $2,950 PER SEMESTER / $590 Month
3 bedrooms available in fully furnished house. Very clean and convenient property, you're going to love living here.
Can walk to SUNY Cortland campus and can walk to Main St. of cortland! Ideal location!

Individuals looking for one, two, or three bedrooms can inquire.
$2,950 per semester per person.
EVERYTHING INCLUDED (cable, WiFi, electric, heat, water, snow removal all included in the price).

Laundry in the house.
Great off street parking- enough for all cars in the lot and one spot in the garage without having to move cars when you want to get in and out.

Every bedroom has full bed, desk, chair, dresser.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Groton Avenue - 4 have any available units?
68 Groton Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cortland, NY.
Is 68 Groton Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
68 Groton Avenue - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Groton Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 68 Groton Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cortland.
Does 68 Groton Avenue - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 68 Groton Avenue - 4 does offer parking.
Does 68 Groton Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Groton Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Groton Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 68 Groton Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 68 Groton Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 68 Groton Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Groton Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Groton Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Groton Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Groton Avenue - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
