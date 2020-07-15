/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Copiague, NY
1 Unit Available
Copiague Harbor
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1332 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
4 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
12 Maglie Drive
12 Maglie Drive, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Tenant to pay one month Real Estate Fee. Tenant to pay for heat and electric. Landlord to pay for water.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
2674 Lee Place
2674 Lee Place, Bellmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
fully updated waterfront contemporary with direct deep water docking-was 3 bedroom made into two-great neighborhood, move right in! Premier location, near everything!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Desirable Upper Cordova! Beautiful CORNER Unit in The Greens. Newly Painted and carpeted Two Bedroom Two Full Baths, New Stainless Stove, washer/dryer. Country Club Living with clubhouse, restaurant pools, tennis, golf 24/hr security. PET ALLOWED
