Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Chester, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Chester
1507 Whispering Hills Drive
1507 Whispering Hls, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED UNIT!!! New Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances! New Bathrooms! Freshly Painted Throughout Entire Unit! Living Room with Fireplace! Whispering Hills is located close to the major highway with direct
Results within 5 miles of Chester

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Blooming Grove
55 Tanager Road
55 Tanager Road, South Blooming Grove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1025 sqft
This is a nice, quiet complex with tree-lined streets. One of the few 2 bedroom 2 baths Condo's in Rolling Hills! Master bedroom is 17 x 11+ and has plenty of closet space, and a full bath - the Living room is over-sized and is 17 x 12+.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Monroe
268 Elm Street
268 Elm Street, Monroe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
726 sqft
Pleasant home in prime Monroe location! A great alternative to a condo apartment. Cozy kitchen complete with all appliances open to the living room. 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Maybrook
Maybrook Village Apartments
105 Broadway, Maybrook, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
785 sqft
Easy access to Interstate 84 and the NY S Thruway...Close to shopping centers..." Welcome to Maybrook Village Apartments. Small, quaint village. Centrally located in the Hudson Valley. Peaceful surroundings. 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
49 Meadow View Drive
49 Meadow View Drive, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
Back on the Market! Luxurious Townhouse in the Beautiful Maple Fields Community. Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garage townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Old Mill Road
302 Old Mill Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
54 Jessup Road
54 Jessup Road, Orange County, NY
Studio
$975
2932 sqft
Land for rent! Bring your ideas to make use of a barn that sits on 17 acres of land. It can be used for agricultural purposes or an animal farm. There are no limits to what you can do with this land!

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1392 sqft
Large Fully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with large EIK. Upgraded energy star appliances. Tenant pays for utilities, 1 parking space provided with unit. Centrally local near all shops and transportation.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
29 Maple Fields Drive
29 Maple Fields Drive, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2581 sqft
STUNNING Townhouse in Maple Fields of Wallkill! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with a lower finished recreation room. Custom kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & gourmet island.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
46 Sproat Street
46 Sproat Street, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1296 sqft
Charming 2 story home located in established neighborhood. Relax in a private back yard or front porch. This maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in the Heart of Middletown. Located on a double lot, corner lot with 2 driveways and a shed.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Scotchtown
65 Poplar Lane
65 Poplar Lane, Scotchtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,475
750 sqft
This 2nd level 1 Large bedroom w/ den-storage, is move in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
5 Ruth Court
5 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
723 sq ft first floor apartment.Washer & dryer in the apartment.Freshly painted.Close to shopping.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Turnberry Court
20 Turnberry Court, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2543 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY!! Unit backs to Jack Nicklaus Golf Course! Biggest Unit! Three Levels of Living! Dramatic Two Story Entry! 4 Bedrooms! 3 1/2 Bathrooms! 2 Car Garage! Eat In Kitchen with Corian Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances! BBQ Patio

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
49 South Street
49 South Street, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
COZY APARTMENT LOCATED BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE.NO PETS!NO SMOKING!WASHER DRYER AS IS.LANDLORD PREFERS NO LEASE.LANDLORD REQUIRES A 1 TIME LEASING FEE EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT.PICTURES FROM 2018

1 of 14

Last updated August 14 at 10:24 PM
1 Unit Available
2873 Route 94
2873 St Rte 94, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom apartment. Upstairs bedroom is oversized. Charming spiral staircase in living room to access bedroom.Large yard in back with patio. Very convenient to restaurants and convenience stores.

1 of 28

Last updated July 17 at 10:30 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 05:00 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Clinton Avenue
8 Clinton Avenue, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Cute 2nd Floor Apartment in a Two family home, Located in downtown Warwick Village, Large Bedroom, Walkin Closet, Eat in kitchen, Large bathroom with Tub and Shower. Make this your home. A great place to live, freshly painted.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chester, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

