93 Elm Street - 5

Newley remoled 588 sq ft apt, Very efficent. Ground floor 2 bedroom apt 5 mins to Canada , 10 mins to VT, and 20 mins to Plattsburgh. This apt is in a 6 plex and has centeral heat and A/C. Water and Ice in the door fridge dish washer, self cleaning cook stove, and build in micowave. Located in the village of Champlain. Close to school, churches, shopping center. 600 per month with a one year lease and 600 deposit. Included is water/sewer, lawn care, snow and garbage removel, with coin opt laundry on site. Again all included. No Pets Please.