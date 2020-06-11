All apartments in Champlain
Find more places like 93 Elm Street - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champlain, NY
/
93 Elm Street - 5
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

93 Elm Street - 5

93 Elm St · (518) 726-0121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

93 Elm St, Champlain, NY 12919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newley remoled 588 sq ft apt, Very efficent. Ground floor 2 bedroom apt 5 mins to Canada , 10 mins to VT, and 20 mins to Plattsburgh. This apt is in a 6 plex and has centeral heat and A/C. Water and Ice in the door fridge dish washer, self cleaning cook stove, and build in micowave. Located in the village of Champlain. Close to school, churches, shopping center. 600 per month with a one year lease and 600 deposit. Included is water/sewer, lawn care, snow and garbage removel, with coin opt laundry on site. Again all included. No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Elm Street - 5 have any available units?
93 Elm Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlain, NY.
What amenities does 93 Elm Street - 5 have?
Some of 93 Elm Street - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Elm Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
93 Elm Street - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Elm Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 93 Elm Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champlain.
Does 93 Elm Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 93 Elm Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 93 Elm Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Elm Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Elm Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 93 Elm Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 93 Elm Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 93 Elm Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Elm Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Elm Street - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Elm Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 93 Elm Street - 5 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 93 Elm Street - 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winooski, VTBurlington, VT
South Burlington, VT
Essex Junction, VT

Apartments Near Colleges

University of VermontChamplain College
Saint Michael's College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity