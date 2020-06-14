/
furnished apartments
29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cayuga Heights, NY
The Villager
316 Highland Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
Furnished two bedroom apt, in small well maintained complex near Cornell Heights. Fifteen minute walk to campus, and on #30bus line. Rent includes heat,water, trash, and parking. Firm no-pet policy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740438)
790 Hanshaw Rd
790 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 215784 Two bedroom apartment in a quiet area of Cayuga Heights. Fully furnished. Large living room, good sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen. All utilities included. Off street parking, private entrance, front porch.
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
520-522 LINN ST.
520 Linn St, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
522 Linn St. City of Ithaca, 2 Bedrooms Plus Study Georgeous Solar Apartment in the Fall Creek Neighborhood, 1/2 Block from Fall Creek School, Very Convenient to Cornell University.
Private and Cozy with Large Yard
715 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Furnished, Private and Cozy with Large Yard Available 08/01/20 Clean, bright, spacious and incredibly central second floor duplex unit in Ithaca's beautiful Fall Creek neighborhood! Just blocks from Ithaca's city center Commons boasting the city's
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$1,080
1 Bedroom
$1,325
6 Bedrooms
$765
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.
North Campus Student House
202 Dearborn Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
700 sqft
1 bedroom available in beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1-bathroom apartment shared with Cornell grad student. Available for the 20-21 school year. North campus location 5-minute walk to the Cornell campus with a bus stop at the corner.
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom
702 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 This is a huge apartment that has separate dining room. It is a very bright apartment with a nice front porch and yard. It also has a back porch.
City Centre Ithaca
301 E State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1061 sqft
Close to the historic Ithaca Conservatory of Music and the State Theatre of Ithaca. Luxurious amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include e-lounge and bike storage.
Rooms for Rent Best Location Central Collegetown
301 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
Large room for rent on the first floor of our Victorian house for $910 per month (includes all utilities). It has two tall sash windows and 10 foot ceilings. It is a corner room at the back of the house near the kitchen and bathroom.
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.
109 Cook Street
109 Cook Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$1,200
Flexible Lease Start Date. Apartment comprehensively furnished with appliances , dishes , cookware, utensils etc. Rent includes Non-coin Laundry in building.
105 Valentine Pl
105 Valentine Place, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1755 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
105 Valentine Pl Available 08/01/20 Convenient Collegetown Location! - Four bedrooms, and two baths in this charming home, located just steps to Cornell Campus and downtown. Fully furnished.
1046 Danby Rd.
1046 Danby Road, South Hill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
980 sqft
3D Tour Link - https://youriguide.com/2_1046_danby_rd_ithaca_ny Short Term Lease - Now until October 1, 2020 - I can be flexible with beginning and end dates. Utilities Included! Fully Furnished Rent - $1,000.00 Security Deposit is $1,000.
311 Elmwood Ave # 1
311 Elmwood Ave, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
Beautiful spacious apartment. Great for 2 people / couple. Rate on request for 2 people. Hard wood floors, lots of windows. This house is very quiet. Only 5 one bedroom apartments through out. Laundry in the basement for the use of tenants only.
110 Cook Street # 8
110 Cook St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$867
Nice furnished studio apartment. Great location. Very well maintained. www.studenthousingithaca.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE5800122)
110 STEWART AVE # 2
110 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A lovely 2 bedroom apt. on 2nd floor. Hardwood in bedrooms. Lots of closet space. Nice porch off of kitchen. $150.00 one time trash fee for weekly removal. House is very well maintained. Fully furnished. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5800114)
712
206 North Quarry Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Furnished 1 bedroom with Spacious Kitchen - Access to Outdoor Porch Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom on 2nd Floor of 3 story building - Intersection of East Seneca Street and North Quarry St... walk to campus 10 minutes...
211 Cornell St
211 Cornell Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1300 sqft
One Block to Cornell - Quiet Neighborhood - Large Apartment $2,499/mo Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished.
107 Cook Street
107 Cook Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
107 Cook Street Available 08/15/20 beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom duplex.. State of the art energy efficient through out. 3 floors of living space. Ton's of large window's for natural light to stream in on the magnificent interior.
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.
214 Dryden Road
214 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY
7 Bedrooms
$805
12 Bedrooms
Ask
14-BR House in Central Collegetown Available 08/17/20 An excellent location in central Collegetown with many large bright rooms.
Chauncey's Place
204 North Geneva Street, Ithaca, NY
7 Bedrooms
$765
5000 sqft
Chauncey's Place Available 08/01/20 Semi-cooperative living downtown. A community of grad students and young professionals, in a bright, spacious and beautiful Victorian House downtown.
Chez Mm
308 W State St, Ithaca, NY
6 Bedrooms
$650
2800 sqft
308 W. State St. Available 08/01/20 Chez Mémé: Downtown "carriage house" built in 2019 to replace the original carriage barn of a National Historic Register property.