A unique opportunity to rent a 115+ year old Classic Grand Firehouse in the Center of the Village of Catskill. There is 1,884 square feet on the fist floor (street level) with a large garage door type opening facing Main St. Second floor stairs lead to a 1,560 square foot open space with a high ceiling and lots of windows overlooking the Main Street. First and second floors measure 26X60 then the first floor also has an addition off the bank measuring about 18X18. There is an oil boiler in the walk-out basement, updated electric and plenty of storage on this level. Since the building was used as a firehouse the first floor can support very heavy equipment and/or vehicles.