All apartments in Catskill
Find more places like 138 Water Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catskill, NY
/
138 Water Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:36 PM

138 Water Street

138 Water Street · (845) 339-1144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Catskill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

138 Water Street, Catskill, NY 12414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Take Out Or Catering Space for rent. Fill the need! It's ready to go with all equipment included as part of the rent.Heat, cooking and hot water included. Great location for now and the future. Charming Bistro space. &nbsp;Ready to go in the Catskill Village Historic District overlooking the water and new walking promenade. Outdoor seating space. Equipped for restaurant bistro or catering includes SS hood and ansul, 8 burner stove, refrigeration, char grill, Com stock oven, etc. Original brick walls. Opens out to a water view of the Hudson River inlet. Good for a variety of businesses. Call to discuss all possibilities. New cider distillery and bar next door. Cross Roads beer brewery and Lumber yard art and wedding venue on Water Street also. Catskill Village is growing by leaps and bounds. &nbsp;Get in on it now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Water Street have any available units?
138 Water Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Water Street have?
Some of 138 Water Street's amenities include bbq/grill, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 Water Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Water Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 Water Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catskill.
Does 138 Water Street offer parking?
No, 138 Water Street does not offer parking.
Does 138 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Water Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Water Street have a pool?
No, 138 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 138 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Water Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Water Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Water Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 138 Water Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Catskill 3 BedroomsCatskill Apartments with Balcony
Catskill Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYPoughkeepsie, NYNiskayuna, NYRensselaer, NYNew Windsor, NYWestmere, NY
New Paltz, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYFishkill, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYWalden, NYBeacon, NY
Saugerties, NYLake Carmel, NYHudson, NYTorrington, CTKingston, NYTroy, NYNewburgh, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity