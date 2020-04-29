138 Water Street

Amenities

bbq/grill some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities bbq/grill

Take Out Or Catering Space for rent. Fill the need! It's ready to go with all equipment included as part of the rent.Heat, cooking and hot water included. Great location for now and the future. Charming Bistro space. Ready to go in the Catskill Village Historic District overlooking the water and new walking promenade. Outdoor seating space. Equipped for restaurant bistro or catering includes SS hood and ansul, 8 burner stove, refrigeration, char grill, Com stock oven, etc. Original brick walls. Opens out to a water view of the Hudson River inlet. Good for a variety of businesses. Call to discuss all possibilities. New cider distillery and bar next door. Cross Roads beer brewery and Lumber yard art and wedding venue on Water Street also. Catskill Village is growing by leaps and bounds. Get in on it now!