M.H. Armstrong Apartments

Amenities
Marjorie Henslin Armstrong Apartments offers affordable Multi-Family living in spacious one bedroom apartments. Our apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and a secured entry. We are located at 130 North Canal Street Canastota. Rent includes heat, water, trash removal and also a laundry facility on site. We are centrally located in the town with peaceful canal views, convenient to grocery shopping, doctors’ offices, post office, banks and local restaurants.
Features:
1 Bedroom Apartments
Cable and Internet Ready
Fully Equipped Kitchen
Intercom System
Mini-Blinds & Curtain Rods
Pantry
Spacious Closets
Trash Removal Included
Community Features:
24 Hour ( On- Call) Maintenance
Beautiful Landscaping
Experienced Management
Lawn Care
Off Street Parking
On Site Laundry Centers
Outside Sitting Area
Peaceful Community
Secured Entry
Snow Removal
(RLNE2650235)