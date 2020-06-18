M.H. Armstrong Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Marjorie Henslin Armstrong Apartments offers affordable Multi-Family living in spacious one bedroom apartments. Our apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and a secured entry. We are located at 130 North Canal Street Canastota. Rent includes heat, water, trash removal and also a laundry facility on site. We are centrally located in the town with peaceful canal views, convenient to grocery shopping, doctors’ offices, post office, banks and local restaurants.



Features:



1 Bedroom Apartments

Cable and Internet Ready

Fully Equipped Kitchen

Intercom System

Mini-Blinds & Curtain Rods

Pantry

Spacious Closets

Trash Removal Included



Community Features:



24 Hour ( On- Call) Maintenance

Beautiful Landscaping

Experienced Management

Lawn Care

Off Street Parking

On Site Laundry Centers

Outside Sitting Area

Peaceful Community

Secured Entry

Snow Removal



(RLNE2650235)