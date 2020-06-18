All apartments in Canastota
Find more places like M.H. Armstrong Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canastota, NY
/
M.H. Armstrong Apartments
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

M.H. Armstrong Apartments

130 Canal Street · (315) 337-1401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

130 Canal Street, Canastota, NY 13032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Marjorie Henslin Armstrong Apartments offers affordable Multi-Family living in spacious one bedroom apartments. Our apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and a secured entry. We are located at 130 North Canal Street Canastota. Rent includes heat, water, trash removal and also a laundry facility on site. We are centrally located in the town with peaceful canal views, convenient to grocery shopping, doctors’ offices, post office, banks and local restaurants.

Features:

1 Bedroom Apartments
Cable and Internet Ready
Fully Equipped Kitchen
Intercom System
Mini-Blinds & Curtain Rods
Pantry
Spacious Closets
Trash Removal Included

Community Features:

24 Hour ( On- Call) Maintenance
Beautiful Landscaping
Experienced Management
Lawn Care
Off Street Parking
On Site Laundry Centers
Outside Sitting Area
Peaceful Community
Secured Entry
Snow Removal

(RLNE2650235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does M.H. Armstrong Apartments have any available units?
M.H. Armstrong Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canastota, NY.
Is M.H. Armstrong Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
M.H. Armstrong Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is M.H. Armstrong Apartments pet-friendly?
No, M.H. Armstrong Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canastota.
Does M.H. Armstrong Apartments offer parking?
Yes, M.H. Armstrong Apartments does offer parking.
Does M.H. Armstrong Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, M.H. Armstrong Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does M.H. Armstrong Apartments have a pool?
No, M.H. Armstrong Apartments does not have a pool.
Does M.H. Armstrong Apartments have accessible units?
No, M.H. Armstrong Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does M.H. Armstrong Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, M.H. Armstrong Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does M.H. Armstrong Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, M.H. Armstrong Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for M.H. Armstrong Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYUtica, NY
Baldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
Rome, NYCortland, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity