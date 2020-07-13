/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:13 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Babylon, NY with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in
Results within 5 miles of Babylon
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
565 Albany Avenue
565 Albany Avenue, North Amityville, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,838
Senior Gated Community Sits On 13 Beautiful Acres.
Results within 10 miles of Babylon
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
32 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,890
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
6 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Plainview
90 Carriage Lane
90 Carriage Lane, Plainview, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Hamlet Country Club Lifestyle-Gated Community-Gorgeous 3 Br Upper End Unit - Custom Interior - Open Flr Plan - Vaulted Lr/Dr Ceiling- Hardwdfls- Ss Appliances-Granite-Alarm-Best Location, Greenbelt Location-Clubhouse-Spa-Health Club-Indoor/Outdoor
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
16 Dorset Court
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Dorset Court in East Farmingdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
18 Maple Wing Drive
18 Maple Wing Dr, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Lovely Updated Apartment in Legal-2 Family Townhome in the Park Row Condominium Complex. Features Large Living Room, Dining Room, Updated Kitchen, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath and Washer and Dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
60 Weaver Drive
60 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,265
704 sqft
Southpoint Apartment Homes, located in Massapequa, New York, boasts contemporary and spacious apartment homes situated on 17 beautifully landscaped acres.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
40 Weaver Drive
40 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Southpoint Apartment Homes, located in Massapequa, New York, boasts contemporary and spacious apartment homes situated on 17 beautifully landscaped acres.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Desirable Upper Cordova! Beautiful CORNER Unit in The Greens. Newly Painted and carpeted Two Bedroom Two Full Baths, New Stainless Stove, washer/dryer. Country Club Living with clubhouse, restaurant pools, tennis, golf 24/hr security. PET ALLOWED
