apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
46 Apartments for rent in Aquebogue, NY with washer-dryer
Aquebogue
55 Beach Rd
55 Beach Road, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1042 sqft
Year Round Rental $3000 a month. Three bedrooms, two baths,all amenities .Light and airy house with open floor plan,living room with fireplace private back yard. Quiet community. Kick back and relax. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
Aquebogue
17 Leafy Way
17 Leafy Way, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Leafy Way in Aquebogue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Aquebogue
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.
Jamesport
64 4th Street
64 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.** Beautifully renovated home in the heart of South Jamesport. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open floor plan, covered patio overlooking private yard.
Jamesport
43 Pye Lane
43 Pye Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Looking to be directly on a sandy bay beach? This is the opportunity you've been looking for. Ideal location for a summer fun retreat. Waterside deck overlooks bay with wide sweeping views. Outdoor shower. Adjacent to S.
Jamesport
60 Point St
60 Point Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1010 sqft
Move right into this fully furnished, three bedroom, two bath country charmer with views of Peconic Bay at the end of the road. Light and airy, living room, dining room, galley kitchen outside deck, private yard and of course, outside shower.
Jamesport
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY
47 Bayside Avenue, Jamesport, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Beach Front Beauty! Ideal Summer Rental- sugar sand beach on Peconic Bay at your front door in private bay front community.
Jamesport
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2840 sqft
AUGUST available $15,000 for the month 8/1/ to 8/31. Leave the dog days of August behind and kick back.and relax on a private bay beach.
Results within 5 miles of Aquebogue
Baiting Hollow
20 Pirate Street
20 Pirate Street, Baiting Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
North Fork's Hidden Gem. The Perfect Retreat. Escape to this charming Ranch located between wineries, golf and local markets. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch with Kitchen, Dining Area and Living Room. Washer, Dryer Included.
Laurel
155 Delmar Drive
155 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1300 sqft
Charming Laurel Country Estates, Comfortable Three Bedroom Ranch. Private Bay Beach for neighborhood residents. Rear yard with deck off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining. Convenient to Mattituck Shopping Center, Cinema, Wineries, and Boating.
Flanders
2025 Flanders Rd
2025 Riverhead Hampton Bays Road, Flanders, NY
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
2200 sqft
summer in the woods. This secluded home has beautiful views of nature with no neighbors and a real east end vibe.
East Quogue
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!
Hampton Bays
18 N Shore Road
18 Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
3500 sqft
Waterfront Oasis In Lovely Red Cedar Point. Enjoy The Bay Breezes And Have Fun In The Sun In This Spectacular Peconic Bay Home. Large Home With Six Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms. Room For The Whole Family In One Of The Best Locations In The Hamptons.
Mattituck
3650 Ole Jule Lane
3650 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rented the months of July & August. 130Ft. Bulkhead waterfront home on James Creek. Mlt 2.5Ft. Deeded dock accommodates 2 boats. Walk to sandy bay beach.
504 Sound Shore Road
504 Sound Shore Road, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
OFF SEASON Soundfront updated 3BR 3Ba home with fabulous sunsets! Recently renovated cape with room for everyone. Master Bedroom ensuite on first floor, 2 bedrooms on second floor.
Hampton Bays
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Results within 10 miles of Aquebogue
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
August Rental?? See it TODAY before July tenant moves in!!! All Inclusive!! Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.
Hampton Bays
27 Kyle Road
27 Kyle Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Cottage by the Sea is Minutes from Town & Ponquoque Bridge which leads to Bay, Ocean & Charter Boats. Suitable for 6 Guests.
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
East Quogue
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
Hampton Bays
8 Old North Hwy
8 Old North Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
What a Spot! Overlooking the Fabulous Peconic with Views Galore...a Renovated Honeymoon Cottage in Great Condition...Open Lay out..Great Deck and Easy Beasy...Enjoy the Fall Foliage ..Gas Heat Central Air.....
