6924 Brahms Drive

Amenities
Highland Ranch Community home with neutral colors, RV Gate and access, lots of parking space, huge kitchen area with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and natural sunlight. This house also features a huge master bedroom with full size garden tub bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer available. Air conditioned, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Great family room and large back yard.
