6924 Brahms Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Highland Ranch Community home with neutral colors, RV Gate and access, lots of parking space, huge kitchen area with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and natural sunlight. This house also features a huge master bedroom with full size garden tub bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer available. Air conditioned, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Great family room and large back yard.

