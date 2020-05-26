All apartments in Sun Valley
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

6924 Brahms Drive

6924 Brahms Drive · (775) 324-3722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6924 Brahms Drive, Sun Valley, NV 89433
Sun Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Highland Ranch Community home with neutral colors, RV Gate and access, lots of parking space, huge kitchen area with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and natural sunlight. This house also features a huge master bedroom with full size garden tub bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer available. Air conditioned, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Great family room and large back yard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Brahms Drive have any available units?
6924 Brahms Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6924 Brahms Drive have?
Some of 6924 Brahms Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 Brahms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Brahms Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Brahms Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6924 Brahms Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Valley.
Does 6924 Brahms Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6924 Brahms Drive does offer parking.
Does 6924 Brahms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6924 Brahms Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Brahms Drive have a pool?
No, 6924 Brahms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6924 Brahms Drive have accessible units?
No, 6924 Brahms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 Brahms Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6924 Brahms Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6924 Brahms Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6924 Brahms Drive has units with air conditioning.
