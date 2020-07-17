Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4741 Black Falcon Way Available 08/15/20 4741 Black Falcon Way, Sun Valley, NV 89433 - $2075/mo



Sq Footage: 1776 sq. ft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $2075

Pets Policy: Small dog on approval

Laundry: Washer and Dryer - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace

Property Type: Townhouse



DESCRIPTION



This magnificent 1776 square foot, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home will be available around August 15th, 2020. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, beautiful laminate flooring, refrigerator, washer and dryer. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE. Easy access to shopping, UNR, TMCC and the North Town Shopping District. It is part of a brand new development.



Directions to the property are.... take 395 and get off at North McCarran...go East on North McCarran past Home Depot. At the second light turn left onto El Rancho and follow it around. Complex will be on the right. You will see as sign for Falcon Ridge on the right side of the road....proceed through gates.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Washer and Dryer

Fenced yard

Heat: Gas Forced Air

Central A/C



LEASE TERMS

Available around August 15th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing 775.322.1093.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5140045)