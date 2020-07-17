All apartments in Sun Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4741 Black Falcon Way

4741 Black Falcon Way · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4741 Black Falcon Way, Sun Valley, NV 89433
Sun Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4741 Black Falcon Way · Avail. Aug 15

$2,075

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4741 Black Falcon Way Available 08/15/20 4741 Black Falcon Way, Sun Valley, NV 89433 - $2075/mo

Sq Footage: 1776 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2075
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: Washer and Dryer - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Property Type: Townhouse

DESCRIPTION

This magnificent 1776 square foot, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home will be available around August 15th, 2020. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, beautiful laminate flooring, refrigerator, washer and dryer. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE. Easy access to shopping, UNR, TMCC and the North Town Shopping District. It is part of a brand new development.

Directions to the property are.... take 395 and get off at North McCarran...go East on North McCarran past Home Depot. At the second light turn left onto El Rancho and follow it around. Complex will be on the right. You will see as sign for Falcon Ridge on the right side of the road....proceed through gates.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer and Dryer
Fenced yard
Heat: Gas Forced Air
Central A/C

LEASE TERMS
Available around August 15th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing 775.322.1093.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5140045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4741 Black Falcon Way have any available units?
4741 Black Falcon Way has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4741 Black Falcon Way have?
Some of 4741 Black Falcon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4741 Black Falcon Way currently offering any rent specials?
4741 Black Falcon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4741 Black Falcon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4741 Black Falcon Way is pet friendly.
Does 4741 Black Falcon Way offer parking?
Yes, 4741 Black Falcon Way offers parking.
Does 4741 Black Falcon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4741 Black Falcon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4741 Black Falcon Way have a pool?
No, 4741 Black Falcon Way does not have a pool.
Does 4741 Black Falcon Way have accessible units?
No, 4741 Black Falcon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4741 Black Falcon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4741 Black Falcon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4741 Black Falcon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4741 Black Falcon Way has units with air conditioning.
