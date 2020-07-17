Amenities
4741 Black Falcon Way Available 08/15/20 4741 Black Falcon Way, Sun Valley, NV 89433 - $2075/mo
Sq Footage: 1776 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2075
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: Washer and Dryer - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Property Type: Townhouse
DESCRIPTION
This magnificent 1776 square foot, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home will be available around August 15th, 2020. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, beautiful laminate flooring, refrigerator, washer and dryer. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE. Easy access to shopping, UNR, TMCC and the North Town Shopping District. It is part of a brand new development.
Directions to the property are.... take 395 and get off at North McCarran...go East on North McCarran past Home Depot. At the second light turn left onto El Rancho and follow it around. Complex will be on the right. You will see as sign for Falcon Ridge on the right side of the road....proceed through gates.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer and Dryer
Fenced yard
Heat: Gas Forced Air
Central A/C
LEASE TERMS
Available around August 15th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing 775.322.1093.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5140045)