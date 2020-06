Amenities

Beautiful 4.5+acres in Lake Tahoe! This is a rare opportunity to purchase your very own special piece of the basin. If you are in need of coverage to transfer to other projects, this parcel has a verified 12,068 sq. ft. of coverage including class 1a, 1c, 2, and 4, with an IPES score of 773 and a development right. The seller is willing to sell in whole or in part dependent upon terms. An opportunity report and coverage/IPES verficiation is on file.