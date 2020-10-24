Neighborhood Guide: Paradise

Check out the top neighborhoods in Paradise for renting an apartment: The Strip, Silverado Ranch and more

Last updated October 24 2020 at 3:11 AM

  1. 1. The Strip

    1 of 21

    Verified
    13 Units Available
    Onyx Apartments
    5150 Duke Ellington Way, Las Vegas, NV
    The Strip
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,918
    1315 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,031
    1711 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 12:42 AM

    1 of 22

    1 Unit Available
    211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1
    211 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
    The Strip
    1 Bedroom
    $1,999
    1021 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 03:11 AM

  2. 2. Silverado Ranch

    1 of 26

    Verified
    6 Units Available
    The Pearl at St. Rose
    10250 Spencer Street, Las Vegas, NV
    Silverado Ranch
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,250
    961 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 24 at 01:39 AM

    1 of 12

    Verified
    6 Units Available
    Dune
    3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
    Silverado Ranch
    1 Bedroom
    $1,353
    793 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,417
    1171 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,893
    1390 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 01:38 AM

