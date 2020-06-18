All apartments in Minden
1164 MONTEVIDEO
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1164 MONTEVIDEO

1164 Montevideo Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1164 Montevideo Cir, Minden, NV 89423

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1164 MONTEVIDEO - FOR RENT! $2100 PER MONTH - Welcome to The Townes at Monterra. Carson Valley's newest community, offers eloquent townhomes in close proximity to downtown Minden. The community features three floorplans, two with downstairs master bedrooms, and all having two car garages and a private patio. A park in the center of the community is available for your household and guests to enjoy. This floorplan hosts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an office, and large loft. Owner pays water/sewer and landscaping. Please contact our office for showings. All applications can be completed on our website at; www.nvpropertymanager.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 MONTEVIDEO have any available units?
1164 MONTEVIDEO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minden, NV.
Is 1164 MONTEVIDEO currently offering any rent specials?
1164 MONTEVIDEO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 MONTEVIDEO pet-friendly?
No, 1164 MONTEVIDEO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minden.
Does 1164 MONTEVIDEO offer parking?
Yes, 1164 MONTEVIDEO does offer parking.
Does 1164 MONTEVIDEO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 MONTEVIDEO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 MONTEVIDEO have a pool?
No, 1164 MONTEVIDEO does not have a pool.
Does 1164 MONTEVIDEO have accessible units?
No, 1164 MONTEVIDEO does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 MONTEVIDEO have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 MONTEVIDEO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 MONTEVIDEO have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 MONTEVIDEO does not have units with air conditioning.
