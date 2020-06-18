Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1164 MONTEVIDEO - FOR RENT! $2100 PER MONTH - Welcome to The Townes at Monterra. Carson Valley's newest community, offers eloquent townhomes in close proximity to downtown Minden. The community features three floorplans, two with downstairs master bedrooms, and all having two car garages and a private patio. A park in the center of the community is available for your household and guests to enjoy. This floorplan hosts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an office, and large loft. Owner pays water/sewer and landscaping. Please contact our office for showings. All applications can be completed on our website at; www.nvpropertymanager.com.



No Pets Allowed



