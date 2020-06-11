Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 bath 2195 sq. ft. in Cabernet Highlands by Lennar Homes. Dogs ok on approval - 7205 Souverain Lane

Reno, NV 89506



Beautiful Lennar home in Cabernet Highlands by Lennar homes. 4 bedroom, 2 bath 3 car tan. garage. 2195 sq, ft. the 4th bedroom is smaller than the rest and is listed as Den/Office on the floor plan. Home amenities; stainless steel kitchen appliances,gas stove, dishwasher, microwave. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included as convenience items. Granite counters, kitchen island, pantry, tile flooring throughout common living areas. Master has walk-in closet.dual sinks marble counters,garden tub and separate shower. central air and tank-less water heater. garage door opener. Tenant shall be required to have carpets cleaned annually. The back yard features a concrete patio, sidewalk that extends all the way to the driveway, and a low maintenance landscaping complete with an artificial lawn.



Smart Features:

This home is equipped with several smart devices which include: Ring Doorbell, Keyless entry (optional), Wireless HUB, multiple USB charging outlets throughout, Cable ready with cable outlets in each room or wireless ready, digital antenna installed for local channels.



All appliances in the home are being provided as convenience items only.

Owner pays for sewer.



Pets Ok on approval with the following terms:

Limit 1 pet

$1,100 refundable pet deposit

$50/mo Pet fee

Rental insurance required with a minimum liability coverage of $500,000.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5779419)