Lemmon Valley, NV
7205 Souverain Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

7205 Souverain Lane

7205 Souverain Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7205 Souverain Ln, Lemmon Valley, NV 89506
Lemmon Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
4 bedroom, 2 bath 2195 sq. ft. in Cabernet Highlands by Lennar Homes. Dogs ok on approval - 7205 Souverain Lane
Reno, NV 89506

Beautiful Lennar home in Cabernet Highlands by Lennar homes. 4 bedroom, 2 bath 3 car tan. garage. 2195 sq, ft. the 4th bedroom is smaller than the rest and is listed as Den/Office on the floor plan. Home amenities; stainless steel kitchen appliances,gas stove, dishwasher, microwave. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included as convenience items. Granite counters, kitchen island, pantry, tile flooring throughout common living areas. Master has walk-in closet.dual sinks marble counters,garden tub and separate shower. central air and tank-less water heater. garage door opener. Tenant shall be required to have carpets cleaned annually. The back yard features a concrete patio, sidewalk that extends all the way to the driveway, and a low maintenance landscaping complete with an artificial lawn.

Smart Features:
This home is equipped with several smart devices which include: Ring Doorbell, Keyless entry (optional), Wireless HUB, multiple USB charging outlets throughout, Cable ready with cable outlets in each room or wireless ready, digital antenna installed for local channels.

All appliances in the home are being provided as convenience items only.
Owner pays for sewer.

Pets Ok on approval with the following terms:
Limit 1 pet
$1,100 refundable pet deposit
$50/mo Pet fee
Rental insurance required with a minimum liability coverage of $500,000.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5779419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 Souverain Lane have any available units?
7205 Souverain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemmon Valley, NV.
What amenities does 7205 Souverain Lane have?
Some of 7205 Souverain Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 Souverain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7205 Souverain Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 Souverain Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7205 Souverain Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7205 Souverain Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7205 Souverain Lane does offer parking.
Does 7205 Souverain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7205 Souverain Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 Souverain Lane have a pool?
No, 7205 Souverain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7205 Souverain Lane have accessible units?
No, 7205 Souverain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 Souverain Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7205 Souverain Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7205 Souverain Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7205 Souverain Lane has units with air conditioning.
