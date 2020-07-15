/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kingsbury, NV
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
157 Tramway Drive
157 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
420 Quaking Aspen Lane
420 Quaking Aspen Lane, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Large 2,000 sf condo across from Heavenly's Stagecoach Express and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Great for hiking and mountain biking. Available until Dec.1st on a 5 month lease. Price to increase if less than 5 months. Available 7/6/20 Fully furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsbury
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1110 Thompson Street Carson City
1110 Thompson Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2035 sqft
1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1317 Bridle Way
1317 Bridle Way, Johnson Lane, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1576 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1240 Partridge
1240 Partridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City. Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
916 Rainbow Drive
916 Rainbow Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
916 Rainbow Drive Available 08/01/20 Furnished one level home with carport and fenced in back yard. Available starting 8/1/2020 - Fully furnished three bedroom house with a carport. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5039428)
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1146 Monument Peak Drive
1146 Monument Peak Drive, Carson City, NV
Welcome to a 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Lennar Sierra Crossing at Schulz Ranch single family home. This home features 1,776 sqft built in 2017. This rental is available for $1,850.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,850.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
982 Sunview
982 Sunview Drive, Indian Hills, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom Home is Sunridge (North Douglas County) - 3/2/2 Home in Sunridge. Located close to Carson City and lots of shopping. A/C. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Newer paint and carpet. Tenant required to carry renters insurance are provide proof. www.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1835 Klatt Drive
1835 Klatt Drive, Carson City, NV
Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Story In Seeliger School District - This is a beautiful 2500+ square foot home in the Seeliger School District has plenty of room! All appliances are included-- washer, dryer, and refrigerator-- as well as a built in