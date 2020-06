Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Listing Agent: Leslie Spear Email Address: les@goresort.com Broker: Resort Property Link Large 2,000 sf condo across from Heavenly's Stagecoach Express and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Great for hiking and mountain biking. Available until Dec.1st on a 6 month lease. Price to increase if less than 6 months. Available now!!! Fully furnished. Garbage, cable TV included. Tahoe Village amenities including summer pool and spa. No pets and non-smoking.