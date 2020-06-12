/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Incline Village, NV
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
564 Tyner
564 Tyner Way, Incline Village, NV
564 Tyner Available 08/15/20 Incline Village: House - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Deck, Updated Kitchen. - Incline Village: House - Unfurnished. Dog Friendly. Located in a quiet neighborhood / street. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
477 First Green Dr.
477 First Green Drive, Incline Village, NV
Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms - Spacious house with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Private Setting, Peak of the Lake. NRED# B.0022296.LLC No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831176)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Oriole
820 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Fresh Paint, New Carpeting, 2 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer, Low Elevation.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
929 Northwood #101
929 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1846 sqft
929 Northwood #101 Available 10/01/20 Incline Village: Third Creek Condominium - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - Unfurnished - Third Creek Condominium. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage, Deck.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
830 Oriole Way #14
830 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
830 Oriole Way #14 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms,3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Granite Counter-Tops throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Ski Way #2
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1502 sqft
321 Ski Way #2 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Spacious, Low Elevation - Remodeled and upgraded throughout. Mountain Shadows condo with easy access to parking lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
837 Southwood Blvd.
837 Southwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1332 sqft
Creekside West - This centrally located quiet and bright unit is located only one mile from two of our famous private beaches in Incline. Waking up to the sound of a creek running in your backyard will be your new normal.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairway Estates
1 Unit Available
971 Fairway Boulvard
971 Fairway Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
971 Fairway Boulvard Available 06/13/20 Single-Family Home - 3BD, 2BA, Large Living Area, Vaulted Ceilings, Lower Elevation, Ample Parking, Forced Air Heat, Washer/Dryer, Large Fenced Backyard. Pet Friendly. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4510090)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
565 SILVERTIP DR.
565 Silvertip Drive, Incline Village, NV
565 SILVERTIP DR. Available 07/01/20 FOR RENT! 6 Bedroom, 5 bath 3754 sqft $5000 One year lease! - 6 Bedroom, 5 baths! The living room, kitchen and master suite all on the entry level.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
567 Eagle Drive
567 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, NV
567 Eagle Dr. - 567 Eagle Dr, 5 BD, 3.5 BA, Spacious Home in Incline. Gorgeous Lakeview. Great Neighborhood, Close to Skiing. It is 3,394 sq ft, with 2 Car Garage. Large Living Area Upstairs and a Spacious Great Room with Wet Bar Downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Incline Village
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
25 Sunridge Drive
25 Sunridge Drive, Washoe County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1506 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Attached Garage Mountain Home Surrounded by Forest, Additional Square Footage With Enclosed Sunroom. Available Now. Pets on Approval. Non-Smoking Home. Great Location, Minutes From Mt Rose Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe, and Reno.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kingswood Estates
1 Unit Available
1001 Commonwealth Dr.#141
1001 Commonwealth Dr, Kings Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ski Vacation----Beautiful 3 Bedroom (w/Loft that Sleeps 4) - This condo will meet the needs for all looking to Lake Tahoe for a vacation. Great location for a summer or winter rental.
Results within 10 miles of Incline Village
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
402 W Sixth St
402 West Sixth Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1843 sqft
402 W Sixth St Available 07/01/20 Completely Remodeled Home on West Side of Carson City - REMODEL: Please note that this property is undergoing a complete interior remodel! Updated photos to come upon completion.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1160 Flintwood Dr.
1160 Flintwood Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Carson City Living with Large Home - Two story living in Carson City (RLNE5757111)