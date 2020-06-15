801 Northwood Blvd. #7

Amenities

Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Updated, Car-Port, Low Elevation, Washer & Dryer - Unfurnished: Incline Village condominium featuring 2 Bedrooms, and 1.5 Bathrooms. Recently updated condominium located in the Incline Manor Complex. Centrally located in Incline Village and within walking distance of many local amenities. This is a larger 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom unit with a covered carport right at your front door. Two levels, with the living-room, dining-area, kitchen and powder-room located on the entry level. Both large bedrooms, and full bathroom are located upstairs. Additional features include a large wood-burning gas fireplace, hardwood "styled" flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, newer kitchen cabinetry and a full sized washer and dryer. Nice private setting, overlooking the common area green belt.



(NRED 0022296)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5598619)