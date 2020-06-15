All apartments in Incline Village
801 Northwood Blvd. #7

801 Northwood Boulevard · (775) 832-4646 ext. 2
Location

801 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV 89451

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Updated, Car-Port, Low Elevation, Washer & Dryer - Unfurnished: Incline Village condominium featuring 2 Bedrooms, and 1.5 Bathrooms. Recently updated condominium located in the Incline Manor Complex. Centrally located in Incline Village and within walking distance of many local amenities. This is a larger 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom unit with a covered carport right at your front door. Two levels, with the living-room, dining-area, kitchen and powder-room located on the entry level. Both large bedrooms, and full bathroom are located upstairs. Additional features include a large wood-burning gas fireplace, hardwood "styled" flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, newer kitchen cabinetry and a full sized washer and dryer. Nice private setting, overlooking the common area green belt.

(NRED 0022296)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 have any available units?
801 Northwood Blvd. #7 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 have?
Some of 801 Northwood Blvd. #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Northwood Blvd. #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 pet-friendly?
No, 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Incline Village.
Does 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 offer parking?
Yes, 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 does offer parking.
Does 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 have a pool?
No, 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 does not have a pool.
Does 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 have accessible units?
No, 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Northwood Blvd. #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
