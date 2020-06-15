Amenities

1070 TILLER DR. Available 07/15/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Mill Creek Subdivision! - Location, Location, Location!!! 1/2 block off of Lakeshore Blvd. in the desirable Mill Creek Subdivision of Incline Village, NV. Walking distance to everything including Incline Beaches, restaurants, shopping and the Hyatt hotel. This beautifully updated home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2 car garage on almost a 1/3 acre lot. One en-suite bedroom has sliding glass doors leading out to the yard. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet, double vanity and large soaking tub. The kitchen is open to the family room which leads out to a large sunny deck and landscaped backyard complete with a horseshoe pit. The yard is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Both the great room and family room have gas fireplaces and are surrounded with custom built ins. One year lease. Tenant pays for all utilities. IVGID passes included in rent. PET ON APPROVAL. $6,000 a month.



