Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

1070 TILLER DR.

1070 Tiller Drive · (775) 771-3046
Location

1070 Tiller Drive, Incline Village, NV 89451

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1070 TILLER DR. · Avail. Jul 15

$6,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1070 TILLER DR. Available 07/15/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Mill Creek Subdivision! - Location, Location, Location!!! 1/2 block off of Lakeshore Blvd. in the desirable Mill Creek Subdivision of Incline Village, NV. Walking distance to everything including Incline Beaches, restaurants, shopping and the Hyatt hotel. This beautifully updated home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2 car garage on almost a 1/3 acre lot. One en-suite bedroom has sliding glass doors leading out to the yard. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet, double vanity and large soaking tub. The kitchen is open to the family room which leads out to a large sunny deck and landscaped backyard complete with a horseshoe pit. The yard is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Both the great room and family room have gas fireplaces and are surrounded with custom built ins. One year lease. Tenant pays for all utilities. IVGID passes included in rent. PET ON APPROVAL. $6,000 a month.

(RLNE5857965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

